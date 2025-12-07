Rs 30,000 Monthly For 10 Years — Is Rs 1 Crore Guaranteed?

Many aspire to become a crorepati in India, but it is highly unlikely that one can achieve this goal with a salaried income or even a side hustle or business. Instead, people typically invest in different assets to grow their wealth. In recent years, mutual funds have emerged as preferred investment instruments in India due to their ability to generate higher returns compared to traditional instruments.

A popular method of investing in mutual funds is to invest via systematic investment plans (SIPs). Investors can invest a small amount regularly through SIPs to build a large corpus over the years.

But if you want to become a crorepati in 10 years, how much would you need to invest? Would a monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 be enough?

We have tried to answer these questions with some calculations. Let’s see the investment scenario at an assumed interest rate of 12% per annum.