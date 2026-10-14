Is Buying A Rs 80 Lakh House On A Rs 1.35 Lakh Salary A Good Financial Decision?

Buying a house worth Rs 80 lakh on a monthly salary of Rs 1.35 lakh can be a significant financial commitment. If you are a first-time buyer or the sole earning member of your family, you need to consider many aspects like balancing loan repayments, household expenses and long-term savings.

While homeownership is a highly sought-after goal in India as it offers stability, you need to ensure that it doesn't put significant pressure on your cash flows. Before taking the plunge, you must assess whether the monthly EMI leaves enough room for everyday expenses and unexpected financial needs.

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Financing A Rs 80 Lakh Home Purchase:

Assuming you decide to buy a home worth Rs 80 lakh after 20% down payment. Your loan value becomes Rs 64 lakh.

At 8% interest for 30 years, your monthly EMI amounts to:

Loan: Rs 64 lakh

Interest: 8%

Time: 30 years

EMI: Rs 46,961

Principal Amount: 64,00,000

Interest Amount: Rs 1,05,05,936

Total Amount Payable: Rs 1,69,05,936

You also need to consider aspects like repo rate increases, which can impact your EMIs. This means that over the years, you will end up paying close to double the original loan amount.

Is Rs 47,000 EMI Viable?

As a general rule, your home loan EMI should not exceed more than 35% to 40% of your income. Considering this, Rs 47,000 per month seems viable at Rs 1.35 lakh salary.

However, you must understand that such significant EMIs make sense if you already have:

Adequate health insurance

Emergency funds covering 3-6 months of expenses

Some investments

No other significant near-term expenses (wedding, kids)

This is because your EMIs remain fixed even when your financial circumstances change. If you face a medical emergency or lose your job, meeting these repayments can become challenging.

For a home loan, the maximum amount you should borrow depends on many such factors. Overall, it is recommended to consult your specific goals with a certified expert to plan a path that also has room for savings and emergencies.

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