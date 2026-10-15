I Asked ChatGPT To Plan My Diwali Shopping On Rs 10,000 Budget

Diwali, the festival of lights, marks new beginnings. This year, Diwali falls on Sunday, Nov. 8. The 5-day-long festivities begin with Dhanteras on Nov. 6

People exchange gifts and sweets with loved ones, burst firecrackers, and light diyas. Some also make rangoli with coloured powder and flowers.

Devotees pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking their blessings for the well-being of their families and loved ones.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Amid it all, we can't forget that Diwali shopping can quickly stretch the budget. To see whether you can celebrate without overspending, I asked ChatGPT to plan my Diwali shopping on a Rs 10,000 budget.

Diwali Shopping Budget: Rs 10,000 Breakdown

1. Festive Clothing: Rs 2,500

This budget covers one festive outfit or affordable clothing and accessories. Reusing existing jewellery and footwear can help avoid additional expenses.

2. Home Decor: Rs 1,200

Reusing decorations from previous years can reduce costs without compromising the festive spirit. Use the money wisely to buy diyas, fresh flowers, and rangoli colours.

3. Sweets And Snacks: Rs 1,000

Look for shops offering discounts on sweets and other snacks. Buy in bulk and prepare baskets at home.

4. Gifts: Rs 2,000

Set a limit per gift. Prioritise close family members and consider thoughtful gifts such as plants, books or small festive hampers.

5. Puja Essentials: Rs 800

This one is separate from the home decor budget. Plan and spend the money wisely.

6. Beauty And Personal Care: Rs 700

You can buy a DIY facial kit and save a lot compared to a parlour session.

7. Last-minute Requirements: Rs 1,800

This is more like your emergency fund. Use it only when you need it. Otherwise, keep it and save it.

The goal isn't to spend the entire Rs 10,000, but to celebrate Diwali without unnecessary pressure on your finances.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.