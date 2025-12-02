Sanchar Saathi App Row: Govt Clarifies On Privacy, Permissions, Legal Standing & Other FAQs

The government had mandated that all mobile phone manufacturers and importers 'pre-install' the 'Sanchar Saathi' application on devices sold and used in India. The Department of Telecommunications stated through a public order.

Clarifying the questions around the new mandate, figures like BJP MP Sambit Patra had earlier today dismissed concerns that Sanchar Saathi “cannot read your messages” or “listen to your calls.”

Manufacturers have been given 90 days to implement these changes and must submit a compliance report within 120 days.

As per the new order, buying a new mobile device - iPhone or Android - will see the government's security app already integrated. The DoT has also stated that the app must be 'readily visible and accessible' to users during the first-time setup of the said device.

Here are some frequently asked questioned answered: