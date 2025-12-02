Sanchar Saathi App Row: Govt Clarifies On Privacy, Permissions, Legal Standing & Other FAQs
Manufacturers have been given 90 days to implement these changes and must submit a compliance report within 120 days.
The government had mandated that all mobile phone manufacturers and importers 'pre-install' the 'Sanchar Saathi' application on devices sold and used in India. The Department of Telecommunications stated through a public order.
Clarifying the questions around the new mandate, figures like BJP MP Sambit Patra had earlier today dismissed concerns that Sanchar Saathi “cannot read your messages” or “listen to your calls.”
Manufacturers have been given 90 days to implement these changes and must submit a compliance report within 120 days.
As per the new order, buying a new mobile device - iPhone or Android - will see the government's security app already integrated. The DoT has also stated that the app must be 'readily visible and accessible' to users during the first-time setup of the said device.
Here are some frequently asked questioned answered:
ALSO READ
Sanchar Saathi App Won't Snoop, Spy, Read Your Messages Or Listen To Your Calls, Says BJP MP
1. Is the stated benefit proportional to potential risks?
There are no privacy or surveillance risks. Sanchar Saathi offers citizen-centric services like fraud reporting, blocking lost or stolen phones, checking mobile connections, and verifying handset genuineness.
It has disconnected over 1.43 crore fake connections, traced 26 lakh stolen phones, blocked 6.2 lakh fraud-linked IMEIs, and prevented Rs 475 crore in financial losses.
2. How does mandatory pre-installation reconcile with the claim that the app is optional?
The directive ensures manufacturers make the app visible and functional at setup. It does not restrict users. Citizens can uninstall the app anytime if they choose not to use it.
3. What measures prevent misuse of permissions?
Permissions are limited and granted only when needed. Basic permissions like calls, SMS are for registration while advanced permissions like camera, screenshots, are for fraud reporting or handset checks.
The app does not access contacts, location, microphone, or other private data. Users can revoke permissions or uninstall the app anytime. Both Android and iOS have cleared the app for security.
4. Does the app threaten privacy or enable surveillance?
No. It does not accesses sensitive features like microphone, location, or Bluetooth. Data access is minimal and user-controlled during each interaction. The app does not harvest data beyond what is explicitly permitted.
5. Is this move legally and constitutionally sound?
Yes. The directive is issued under Telecom Cybersecurity Rules 2024 framed under the Telecommunications Act 2023.