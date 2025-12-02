Russia Backs India's 'Sovereign' Stand On Oil Imports Amid US Tariffs

Russian diplomat and spokesperson Dmitry Peskov spoke about concerns surrounding United States of America's hefty tariffs on India, imposed as a penalty for purchasing Russian crude oil and said that while Moscow acknowledges the challenge, they cannot interfere between the two countries, news agency ANI reported.

While noting that India is under pressure, which would likely impact how Russia approaches its partnership with India, Peskov said, "We cannot interfere in the diplomatic relations between the US and India."

The diplomat also underlined Russia's position on these matters and said while creating an architecture of the relationship with any country, one must ensure that it is not influenced by a third party.

However, he lauded India's independent stance on foreign policy and said, "We know that India is very sovereign in defining its national interests. We admire this characteristic of India," as per the ANI report.

Peskov's comments on strategic relations come as India prepares to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin for his two-day visit where an extensive agenda of Russia-India relations will be discussed. The overall theme of the visit itself is going to be centered around trade and strategic cooperation.

The visit, along with efforts to recharge ties, comes amid Washington's push to slash India’s purchase of crude oil from Russia. Trump's 50% tariffs on India are not only punitive but also intended as an incentive for the country to cut down on Russian oil imports.

In an attempt to stop Russia's war on Ukraine, Britain, the European Union and the US have tightened sanctions on Moscow. Washington’s latest measures target top Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil.

Therefore, the timing of this meeting is crucial as refiners seek alternatives to avoid breaching Western sanctions amid US trade tariffs.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the visit of Russian President Putin to India via an official statement last week.

Putin will be in India to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. His visit comes after an official invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.