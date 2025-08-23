PM Modi To Lay Foundation For Projects Worth Rs 5,477 Crore In Gujarat From August 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and lay foundation stones for a host of projects of Rs 5,477 crore during his two-day visit to Gujarat, starting August 25. The prime minister will take part in a 3-km roadshow from Naroda to the Nikol area after arriving at the Ahmedabad airport on the evening of August 25, said State Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel.

He said nearly one lakh people will remain present on the roadshow route and at the event venue in Nikol, from where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various central and state government projects of Rs 5,477 crore.

The prime minister will inaugurate 1,449 houses and 130 shops built at a cost of Rs 133.42 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at a slum popularly known as Ramapir Tekra in Ahmedabad city under the in-situ slum redevelopment component of the scheme, Patel said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the four-lane SP Ring Road surrounding Ahmedabad city, he said. The project will involve the construction of a six-lane road under the hybrid annuity mode in two phases, with controlled access as per expressway standards to ensure speed and safety. Under the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, clean drinking water is being provided through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In Daskroi taluka, a water pumping station has been constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore, along with a 23 km trunk main pipeline. The project, to be inaugurated by the prime minister, will provide clean drinking water to 10 villages in the AUDA area, Patel said.

The PM will lay the foundation stones for a stormwater drainage system for Shela, Manipur, Godhavi, Sanathal and Telav, development of Law Garden and Mithakhali Precinct with street furniture under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and new water distribution stations in Thaltej, Naranpura and Chandkheda wards.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a mini sports complex in the Sarkhej ward and the redevelopment of the four-lane railway overbridge between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for converting the 24-metre and 30-metre roads into four-lane roads in TP Scheme Nos 139/C, 141 and 144 at Kalana-Chharodi at a cost of Rs 38.25 crore.

"The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of urban development projects worth Rs 281 crore in Gandhinagar," Patel said. These projects include the construction of two sewage pumping stations in TP-24 Randheja, laying of a stormwater line for rainwater drainage at Pethapur, and the construction of a road parallel to the Metro Rail from Dholakuva to Pancheshwar Circle at a cost of Rs 72 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stones for laying water and sewer lines at Koba, Raysan and Randesan, and renovation of the Bhat-Motera Link Road. The prime minister will launch projects worth Rs 1,796 crore for the Mehsana district and flag off two trains.

He will launch railway projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore, which include the doubling of the Mehsana-Palanpur railway line of 65 km, gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan line (37 km) and the Becharaji-Ranunj line of 40 km, the minister said.

On August 26, he will inaugurate the production line for Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the 'e-Vitara', at the company's Hansalpur facility near Ahmedabad, he said.