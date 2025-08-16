PM Modi To Inaugurate Highway Projects Worth Rs 11,000 Crore In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Sunday two major national highway projects worth a total of nearly Rs 11,000 crore in the Rohini area of the national capital. The Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday that the projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), have been developed under the comprehensive plan to decongest the capital.

The new stretches are expected to vastly improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The statement said, 'These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility.'

The 10.1 km-long Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster bus depot, it said.

This project comprises a 5.9 km-section, from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21 and a 4.2 km-section from the RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated by Modi in March 2024, the statement added. On Sunday, he will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II, along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crore.

It will ease traffic on Delhi's inner and outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the national capital region, it said.