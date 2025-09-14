PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 5,000 Crore Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant In Assam’s Numaligarh

Business NewsNationalPM Modi Inaugurates Rs 5,000 Crore Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant In Assam’s Numaligarh
It will source 5 lakh tonnes of green bamboo from four northeastern states, benefitting over 50,000 people directly and indirectly, they said.

14 Sep 2025, 02:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations. (Source: X/@narendramodi)</p></div>
Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations. (Source: X/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Rs 5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The plant is a ‘zero-waste’ facility, which will utilise all parts of the bamboo plant, and is expected to give a Rs 200-crore boost to the rural economy in the state, officials said.

It will source 5 lakh tonnes of green bamboo from four northeastern states, benefitting over 50,000 people directly and indirectly, they said.

Earlier in the day, the PM laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Darrang district.

Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

