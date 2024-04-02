MCD Removes Over 5.20 Lakh Political Advertisements In Delhi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 with the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the general elections. Delhi will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls. Counting of votes is on June 4. The civic body has taken down 2,57,280 hoardings, 1,92,601 banners or wall paintings and posters, 40,022 removable signages and 30,139 removable flags, the document issued on Monday said.