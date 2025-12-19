Indian Armed Forces Are NDTV's 'Indian Of The Year 2025'

Business NewsNationalIndian Armed Forces Are NDTV's 'Indian Of The Year 2025'
The award was given to the forces for their unbreakable resolve during Operation Sindoor, which was carried out to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam.

19 Dec 2025, 10:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Army's Col Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Army's Col Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Photo source: PTI)
The Indian armed forces were collectively honoured as NDTV's "Indians of The Year 2025" for their triumph against Pakistan's state and non-state actors during Operation Sindoor.

The award was given to the forces for their unbreakable resolve during the cross-border operation, carried out to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Notably, the attack in Pahalgam had killed 26 persons, all civilians. This led to the Indian forces carrying out Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7, targeting "cross-border terror infrastructure" in Pakistan.

Within a span of few minutes, the Indian forces "destroyed several terror-linked infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This was followed by a three-day face-off between the Indian and Pakistani forces. The Indian side was able to not only neutralise the Pakistani offenses, but also struck a significant blow to their military infrastructure.

"Right after Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats. On the intervening night of May 6-7, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged April 22 attack within 22 minutes with precision attacks," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech in the Parliament in July.

Operation Sindoor has made "three points" clear, Modi had said. "First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method, on our conditions and on our time. Second, no nuclear blackmail would work now. Third, we will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities."

