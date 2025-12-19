Indian Armed Forces Are NDTV's 'Indian Of The Year 2025'

The Indian armed forces were collectively honoured as NDTV's "Indians of The Year 2025" for their triumph against Pakistan's state and non-state actors during Operation Sindoor.

The award was given to the forces for their unbreakable resolve during the cross-border operation, carried out to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Notably, the attack in Pahalgam had killed 26 persons, all civilians. This led to the Indian forces carrying out Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7, targeting "cross-border terror infrastructure" in Pakistan.

Within a span of few minutes, the Indian forces "destroyed several terror-linked infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.