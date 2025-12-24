IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out — Check Steps To Download
Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks per section. The test supports English, Hindi, or regional languages.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 examination on their official website ibps.in.
This allows qualified candidates to download them ahead of the Dec. 28, 2025 test date. The Hall tickets will remain accessible until Dec. 28.
The mains exam, set for a single shift from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 28, features 200 objective questions worth 200 marks over 120 minutes.
The sections include Reasoning (40 questions, 50 marks, 30 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (40 questions, 50 marks, 30 minutes), General Awareness (40 questions, 40 marks, 15 minutes), English/Hindi Language (40 questions, 40 marks, 30 minutes), and Computer Knowledge (40 questions, 20 marks, 15 minutes).
How To Download IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 Admit Card
To download the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 examination admit card, candidates must:
Go to official website of IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 examination that is ibps.in.
Select the "IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025" link on the homepage.
Enter login credentials on the new page.
Verify details.
Download the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 examination PDF, and print a hard copy for exam day.
The officials have urge candidates to carry the admit card, photo ID, and follow the guidelines.
Candidates who cleared the preliminary stage for Officer Scale-I posts can access their documents using registration numbers and passwords or dates of birth. The release targets thousands of aspirants vying for probationary officer roles in regional rural banks across India.
The authorities have also urged candidates to check ibps.in regularly. This recruitment drive supports banking expansion in rural areas, with results paving the way for interviews.