IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out — Check Steps To Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 examination on their official website ibps.in.

This allows qualified candidates to download them ahead of the Dec. 28, 2025 test date. The Hall tickets will remain accessible until Dec. 28.



The mains exam, set for a single shift from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 28, features 200 objective questions worth 200 marks over 120 minutes.

The sections include Reasoning (40 questions, 50 marks, 30 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (40 questions, 50 marks, 30 minutes), General Awareness (40 questions, 40 marks, 15 minutes), English/Hindi Language (40 questions, 40 marks, 30 minutes), and Computer Knowledge (40 questions, 20 marks, 15 minutes).

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks per section. The test supports English, Hindi, or regional languages.