IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Release Soon: How To Check Probationary Officer Results Once Out?
The IBPS PO Prelims 2025 results are expected soon, allowing candidates to check their scores online and plan for the Mains examination.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to announce the results of the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) prelims 2025 shortly on its official portal, https://ibps.in/. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination, conducted on Aug. 23 and 24, will be able to access their scorecards using their login credentials, including application number, date of birth and password.
Successful candidates in the prelims will be eligible to sit for the IBPS PO Mains 2025, which is scheduled for Oct. 12. The preliminary exam result is a crucial step in the recruitment process, as it determines which aspirants advance to the next stage.
How To Check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025
Once released, the result will be available exclusively on the official website, https://ibps.in/. Candidates should follow these steps to access their scorecards:
Visit the IBPS official website here (https://ibps.in/).
On the homepage, click on the link labelled “Result of Preliminary Examination CRP PO/MT”.
A new page will open.
Select “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV”.
Enter your registration number or roll number along with your password or date of birth (DD-MM-YYYY).
Submit the details to view the result.
Download and save the scorecard, and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check the website regularly for the official announcement, as the exact release date has not been confirmed yet. The IBPS portal may experience high traffic once the result is declared, so aspirants should be patient and ensure they have a stable internet connection while accessing the scorecard.
Clearing the prelims is essential for those aiming to progress to the Mains examination, and a timely check of the result can help candidates plan their preparation for the next phase. With thousands of aspirants appearing nationwide, IBPS PO 2025 remains one of the most competitive banking recruitment exams in India.
Keep an eye on https://ibps.in/ for the latest updates regarding the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 result, including official notifications, merit lists and subsequent instructions for the Mains exam.