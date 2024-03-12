NDTV ProfitNationGadkari Sanctions Rs 374.17 Crore For NH Projects In Odisha's Sambalpur
ADVERTISEMENT

Gadkari Sanctions Rs 374.17 Crore For NH Projects In Odisha's Sambalpur

The proposed six-lane flyover aims to alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali Chowk.

12 Mar 2024, 05:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation ( Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://twitter.com/MORTHIndia">MORTHINDIA @MORTHIndia</a>/ X Profile)</p></div>
Picture for representation ( Source: MORTHINDIA @MORTHIndia/ X Profile)

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned Rs 374.17 crore for National Highway projects in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

In a post on X post, Gadkari said an allocation of Rs 374.17 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 3.5 km long 6-lane flyover at Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge (Limited Height Subway) on NH-53 (formerly NH-6) in Sambalpur district.

He said that the proposed six-lane flyover aims to alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali Chowk. Additionally, the project incorporates the construction of a two-lane ROB, previously excluded from the Teleibani-Sambalpur four-lanning project on NH-53, the Union minister said.

A significant portion of NH-53, approximately 12 km, runs through Sambalpur city. However, the commuters witness traffic congestion in Ainthapali on the NH-53 as the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway and another road, which leads to the airstrip at Jamadarpali, meet the highway at two separate crossroads in Ainthapali.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT