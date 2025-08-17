Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For Two-Day Visit

Misri will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Rai at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singhdurbar, later in the day, sources said.

He will also meet top leaders of major political parties including Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that connectivity, development cooperation and other issues will be discussed during his visit.

Misri will return home on Monday after wrapping up his visit.

People familiar with the matter said the main focus of Misri's engagements in Kathmandu will be on preparing the ground for Nepal Prime Minister Oli's trip to New Delhi next month.

Oli is likely to visit India around September 16, according to diplomatic sources. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.