FASTag KYC Update Last Day On January 31; Check Steps To Complete KYC And Other Details

In a bid to streamline electronic toll collection and enhance efficiency, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has declared that FASTags with valid balances, but outdated Know Your Customer (KYC) details will be deactivated by banks after January 31, 2024.

NHAI's latest initiative, 'One Vehicle, One FASTag', aims to discourage the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a specific vehicle.

FASTag users have been urged to complete the KYC process for their latest FASTags by updating their information as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that the KYC for their most recent FASTag is completed. Additionally, users are required to adhere to the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy

The official statement emphasised that only the latest FASTag account will remain active, as previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after January 31.