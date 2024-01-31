FASTag KYC Update Last Day On January 31; Check Steps To Complete KYC And Other Details
NHAI's latest initiative, 'One Vehicle, One FASTag', aims to discourage the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a specific vehicle.
In a bid to streamline electronic toll collection and enhance efficiency, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has declared that FASTags with valid balances, but outdated Know Your Customer (KYC) details will be deactivated by banks after January 31, 2024.
FASTag users have been urged to complete the KYC process for their latest FASTags by updating their information as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that the KYC for their most recent FASTag is completed. Additionally, users are required to adhere to the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy
The official statement emphasised that only the latest FASTag account will remain active, as previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after January 31.
How To Complete FASTag KYC Online?
Visit the official website: https://fastag.ihmcl.com/
Log in using the registered mobile number and the OTP received on your phone.
Go to the "My Profile" section on the homepage and click on the KYC option.
Provide the necessary documents (vehicle registration certificate, identity proof, address proof, and a passport-size photo) and click on the "Submit" button.
How To Check FASTag KYC Status Online?
Go to fastag.ihmcl.com.
Click on the login tab at the top right of the page.
Log in using OTP and provide your registered mobile number.
Select the My Profile section on the dashboard to view the KYC status of your FASTag.
List Of Documents Required To Complete KYC
To complete the KYC, you will require a vehicle registration certificate, identity proof, address proof, and passport-size photo.
What Is FASTag?
FASTag, an electronic toll collection system operated by NHAI, uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to facilitate toll payments directly from the linked prepaid or savings account. This technology aims to provide a seamless and efficient toll payment experience for users across India's national highways.