Delhi's Air Quality Hits 'Severe' With AQI Of 412

Delhi's air quality slipped back to the 'severe' category on Saturday with an Air Quality Index of 412, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, which provides hourly AQI updates, 20 monitoring stations, including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk, DTU, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mandir Marg, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, and Mundka, registered readings above 400, placing them in the 'severe' category.

According to data from the CPCB, the city's 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 4 p.m. on Saturday, stood at 412.

The AQI is classified into six categories: 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500).

The 'severe' category poses serious health risks, especially due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing long-term health issues.

The Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management attributed 16.4% of Delhi's pollution on Saturday to vehicular emissions, a major contributor to the toxic air.