NDTV ProfitNationDelhi's Air Quality Hits 'Severe' With AQI Of 412
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi's Air Quality Hits 'Severe' With AQI Of 412

The International Meteological Index has forecast moderate fog for Sunday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 28 and 12 °C, respectively.

23 Nov 2024, 08:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Athick layer of mist and smog blanketed the city during the morning and evening hours, reducing visibility..&nbsp;(Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
Athick layer of mist and smog blanketed the city during the morning and evening hours, reducing visibility.. (Photo source: PTI)

Delhi's air quality slipped back to the 'severe' category on Saturday with an Air Quality Index of 412, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, which provides hourly AQI updates, 20 monitoring stations, including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk, DTU, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mandir Marg, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, and Mundka, registered readings above 400, placing them in the 'severe' category.

According to data from the CPCB, the city's 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 4 p.m. on Saturday, stood at 412.

The AQI is classified into six categories: 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500).

The 'severe' category poses serious health risks, especially due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing long-term health issues.

The Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management attributed 16.4% of Delhi's pollution on Saturday to vehicular emissions, a major contributor to the toxic air.

ALSO READ

Supreme Court Questions Delhi Government On Truck Entry Amid Severe Air Pollution
Opinion
Supreme Court Questions Delhi Government On Truck Entry Amid Severe Air Pollution
Read More

Stubble burning in neighbouring states remains another significant source of pollution.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of mist and smog blanketed the city during the morning and evening hours, reducing visibility.

The daytime temperature was recorded at 29.4 °C, three notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 96% and 66% during the day.

The International Meteological Index has forecast moderate fog for Sunday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 28°C and 12 °C, respectively.

ALSO READ

Delhi Pollution: Centre Announces Staggered Work Timings For Employees
Opinion
Delhi Pollution: Centre Announces Staggered Work Timings For Employees
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT