Delhi Fire Services Gets 269 Calls On Diwali Night, No Major Mishap

Most of the calls were related to minor blazes caused by firecrackers and diyas. The DFS had earlier cancelled all leaves of its staff and ensured that all vehicles and fire-fighting equipment were checked and kept ready for prompt response.

The officer said detailed planning had been done in advance to ensure public safety during the festive period.

"The Delhi Fire Services plays a crucial role during Diwali in combating fire-related incidents and ensuring the safety of citizens," the officer said, adding that last year, the DFS had received over 200 calls on Diwali night.