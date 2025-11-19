Baba Siddique Murder: Key Accused Anmol Bishnoi Being Deported From US, Police Say

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, is being deported to India from the US, a police official said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Bishnoi, also a wanted accused in the case related to a firing on Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, is expected to land in Delhi on Wednesday, he added.

The Mumbai police had sent two proposals about his extradition, the official said, adding that there are multiple cases registered against the gangster across the country, and the Union government will decide to which agency his custody should be given first.

This was a multi-agency operation and after being brought to India, the Mumbai police will also seek his custody in their cases, the official said.

Earlier this month, investigating agencies had got information that Bishnoi, who kept moving between the United States and Canada, had been detained in Canada.

He was reportedly carrying a Russian Passport, procured on the basis of a forged document, the official said.

Last year in November, Anmol Bishnoi was detained by the authorities in the US.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on him.

Anmol Bishnoi's name also came to surface in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in 2022.

NCP leader and Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique told PTI that he had received an email informing that Anmol Bishnoi had been "removed" from the United States. "This means he is not in the United States and should be brought to India and tried for his crimes, " the former MLA added.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of October 12, 2024, in front of his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra.

Several persons related to the gang headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol's elder brother who is in prison, were arrested in the Siddique murder.

The Mumbai police had invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Baba Siddique murder case. Police had arrested at least 26 accused persons in the case and Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar were shown as wanted in the case.