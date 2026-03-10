XED Reschedules $12 Million IPO At GIFT City To March 16 Amid Prevailing Geopolitical Uncertainties

Get App
This will be the first share sale at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, India's IFSC, under the regulatory framework of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The shares will be listed on NSE International Exchange and India International Exchange at GIFT City.
Photo Source: @GIFTCity_/X

Executive learning solutions provider XED Executive Development has rescheduled its USD 12 million Initial Public Offering (IPO) to March 16 from the previously planned March 6 amid prevailing geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran.

This will be the first share sale at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, India's IFSC, under the regulatory framework of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The IPO, with a price band of USD 10-10.5 per share, will conclude on March 24.

"Given the prevailing geopolitical uncertainties in the Gulf region, XED has rescheduled its opening of its IPO from March 6 to March 16, with the issue closing on March 24, 2026," the company said in a statement.

The dollar-denominated IPO will be open to eligible investors under the IFSCA framework, including non-resident Indians (NRIs), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), institutional investors, and other permitted overseas participants.

The shares will be listed on NSE International Exchange and India International Exchange at GIFT City and will be traded as dollar-denominated instruments, targeting overseas investors.

XED Executive Development is a leading provider of executive education, serving senior professionals across more than 25 countries, with operations spanning India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North America.

