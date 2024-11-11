Veterans Day 2024: Are US Stock Markets Open Or Closed On November 11?
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the US to commemorate the ending of World War I in 1918.
The United States observes Veterans Day on November 11 as a federal holiday to honour military veterans and commemorate the end of World War I. This year, Veterans Day falls on a Monday. As a federal holiday, many institutions, including some businesses and government services, will remain shut across the US.
But what about the stock market? Are the US stock markets open or closed on November 11, Veterans Day? Read on to find out.
Veterans Day: Is the US Stock Market Open Or Closed?
According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the US stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will operate during normal hours despite Veterans Day being a federal holiday. Therefore, investors can continue with their regular trading on the day.
However, the bond market in the US will remain closed on Monday, November 11.
Upcoming US Stock Market Holidays in 2024
The US Stock Markets are scheduled to close for two more holidays this year, apart from their regular holidays on the weekend. They are:
Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 28 (markets will also close early at 1 pm ET, or 11:30 pm IST, on November 29)
Christmas: Wednesday, December 25 (markets will also close early at 1 pm ET, or 11:30 pm IST, on December 24)
What is Veterans Day?
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the US to commemorate the ending of World War I in 1918. The origins of this day can be traced back to November 11, 1918, when the armistice between the Allied nations and Germany took effect. Also called the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month," this day marked the end of World War I.
The holiday is observed with the purpose of the “celebration to honour America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good," according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.