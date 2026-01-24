UltraTech Cement Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 27% As Volumes, Margins Beat Street Estimates

UltraTech Cement delivered a strong set of consolidated results for the December quarter, with earnings comfortably beating market expectations, driven by healthy volume growth, operating leverage and margin expansion.

Net profit rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 1,729 crore, compared with Rs 1,363 crore in Q3 last year. Revenue increased 23% YoY to Rs 21,830 crore, aided by higher cement dispatches and steady realisations.

EBITDA surged 35% YoY to Rs 3,915 crore, while margins expanded to 17.9% from 16.3% a year ago. Operating EBITDA per tonne improved by Rs 140 to Rs 1,051, excluding the India Cements business, reflecting better cost efficiencies.

Ultratech Cement Q3 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net Profit up 27% at `1,729 crore vs `1,363 crore

Revenue up 23% at `21,830 crore vs `17,779 crore

EBITDA up 35% at `3,915 crore vs `2,895 crore

Margin at 17.9% vs 16.3%

Volumes Remain the Key Driver

Cement volumes remained robust during the quarter. Domestic grey cement volumes rose 15.4% YoY to 36.37 million tonnes, while consolidated sales volumes increased 15% YoY to 38.87 million tonnes. Capacity utilisation stood at a healthy 77%.

Domestic grey cement revenue grew 18% YoY to Rs 17,229 crore, while the India Cements business contributed Rs 1,107 crore in revenue. Logistic, fuel and power costs were down 4%, 2% and 15% from the previous year. Meanwhile, raw material costs were up 6% year-on-year.

Segmental Performance and Overseas Growth

Non-cement segments also posted strong growth. Ready Mix Concrete revenue rose 26% YoY to Rs 1,848 crore, while white cement revenue increased 5.6% YoY to Rs 677 crore. Overseas revenue jumped 35% YoY to Rs 1,194 crore, supported by improved demand.

An additional Rs 88.48 crore labour code impact was absorbed during the quarter, even as margins expanded.

