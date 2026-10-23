Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, SRF, Colgate, Cyient, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across quick commerce, chemicals, auto ancillary, oil and gas, consumer electricals, renewable energy, steel, and FMCG sector issuing fresh calls on Swiggy, SRF, Colgate-Palmolive, Cyient, HPCL, Adani Green, Sagility, Havells India, Balkrishna Industries, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries, and JSW Infra.

Citi on Swiggy

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 330 from Rs 390

Decent core Food Delivery; Toing Remains Early Yet

Quick Commerce Mixed Bag

Swiggy continues to explore avenues to sustainably

See improve user retention & take-rates in Instamart via differentiated assortment.

Jefferies on Swiggy

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 330 from Rs 435

Quick Commerce Loss Reduction Key to Value Unlock

EBITDA losses swelled to a three-quarter high - this remains a key issue

Current price not even factoring in the value of Food Delivery & current cash

Performance also appears lackluster compared with the market leader, Eternal

Believe a reduction in Quick Commerce losses is essential for true value discovery.

UBS on Swiggy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 375

Q2FY27: quick commerce losses continue to expand, but early signs of growth recovery

Overall results were weaker than expected

Food Delivery in line and quick commerce losses higher than expectation.

Macquarie on Swiggy

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 230

Q2FY27: Growth improves, losses widen

Believe negative cash flow and high competition in quick commerce highlight Swiggy's economic challenges

Believe growth continues to require pricing and network investment

Intense competition constrains monetisation, extending the path to break-even

BofA on Swiggy

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 245 from Rs 275

Weak Q2 print; losses expand; cutting numbers

Soft quarter: quick commerce growth disappoints as losses widen

Quick Commerce: Growth without accelerating store expansion

Food Delivery: Core steady; Toing still an experiment.

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Citi on SRF

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 2225 from Rs 2575

Weaker Chemicals Margins

Refrigerant Gas Pricing Tailwinds to Fade

Domestic and China R32 prices have been broadly stable since Q1

Near term pricing upside is unlikely

Continued volatility in input costs should also keep agchem offtake/margins under pressure.

Jefferies on SRF

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 2640 from Rs 2540

Q2 Review: Agchem Challenge Continues; Interesting Strategic Pivot

Guided for 20% revenue growth in Chemicals

Margin pressures are likely to drag EBITDA due to weather-related events

Announced a strategic pivot to high-growth industries like semiconductors, energy storage, etc.

Jefferies on Sagility

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 59 from Rs 54

Consistent earnings delivery | Attractive valuations

Growth outlook remains strong, given healthy order bookings

See growth in existing accounts and cross-sell synergies with Broadpath, Careseed, and Chirok

Hike FY27-29 EPS estimates by 4-5% and expect 19% EPS CAGR over FY27-29

Kotak Securities on Cyient

Maintain Add; Hike TP to Rs 1350 from Rs 1100

Strong quarter lends credibility to turnaround

Material beat on growth and margin estimates

Strong 21% growth in order intake; EUR50 mn framework deal not part of intake

Modest organic growth likely in FY2027E.

Jefferies on Havells India

Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 1220 from Rs 1240

In-line, Yet Cost Headwinds Linger

Revenue Led by Switchgears, Cables & Wires

Evaluating +5-7% price hike in Q3

Capex outlook retained - focus on R&D and C&W

Est +15% PAT CAGR in FY27-29.

GS on Havells

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1225 from Rs 1400

Strong revenue growth, but margin pressures continue

Revenue growth driven by switchgear and cables & wires acceleration

Lower earnings as margin recovery will be slower than earlier expected

Jefferies on HPCL

Maintain Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 310 from Rs 345

Q2 - Refining Led Beat; Sharp Losses in Q3

Performance was better than expected for the second successive quarter

With the Indian crude basket currently at US$117/bbl, marketing margins are deep in the red

Lower FY27 PAT to factor in marketing losses and leave FY28 broadly unchanged

HPCL trades at a premium to BPCL despite a lower full-cycle RoCE

Citi on Balkrishna Tyres

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2150

Pirelli deal is a testament to Balkrishna's quality and frugal manufacturing

There is little advantage to the company beyond the off-take revenue

Design and tech transfer are not included in the deal, at least in the first phase

Uncertain about this new segment matching Balkrishna's existing high margins

Higher capacity utilization should result in operating leverage benefits

Nomura on Balkrishna Tyres

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2410

See limited financial benefits from this offtake near term

See Rs 350 cr of revenue at full utilization (3% of FY29E revenues) and even lesser contribution at the EBITDA level due to the contract manufacturing arrangement

Execution toward market share gain in the PC radial segment with BKT branded tyres will remain a key monitorable.

BofA on KEI Industries

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6300

Q2: Strong growth; margins towards lower end of guidance

Growth intact; volumes to accelerate as copper stabilizes

Margins: Sanand ramp-up key, but we remain conservative

Multiple headwinds, but compounding story intact.

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GS on Jindal Stainless

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1000

Inline EBITDA; sales volume picks up QoQ

Sales volume recovered sequentially following the operational disruptions in Q1FY27

EBITDA/t declined QoQ, possibly due to a change in product series mix

GS on Colgate

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 1800 from Rs 2050

Q2FY27: EBITDA Margin below estimates

Q2 growth in double digits, on a very weak base

EBITDA margins decline, due to increased ad spends

Jefferies on Colgate

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2000 from Rs 2650

Lacklustre Performance

Reported double digit topline growth, partly due to GST transition base

Brand investments continued to rise, with ad spends rising to 19% of revenue, a multi-qtr high

While this reflects continued growth interventions, it weighed on EBITDA margins

New CEO expects strong growth ahead, aided by a science-backed portfolio & continued investments.

Citi on Colgate

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 1575 from Rs 2000

Underlying Growth Remains Modest

Reinvestment Weighs on Margins

Continue to monitor whether increased investments translate into a sustained improvement in volume growth and category development

Jefferies on Adani Green

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1695

Q2 EBITDA rose 46% YoY driven by 33% YoY generation growth

620 MW was added in Sept Qtr and 1.5 GW in H1FY27 taking overall capacity to 20.8 GW

See strong power demand and better utilisation triggers having potential to largely offset interest rate concerns

Management maintained its 4.5-5 GW FY27E capacity addition guidance and also 50 GW 2030 overall capacity target

Jefferies on JSW Infra

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 395

Decade of Double-Digit Growth Ahead

JSW Infra targets 2.2x rise in its port capacity and 14x rise in Logistics EBITDA by FY30

See 30%+ FY26-30E EBITDA CAGR

Beyond FY30E too, expect 15%+ EBITDA CAGR to sustain

JSW Steel's 46% domestic capacity rise target over FY30-32E

See rise in capacity utilisation at new ports /terminals and government's port privatisation plans

See logistics scale up, lending a multi-year earnings growth visibility

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