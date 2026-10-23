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Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, HPCL, Cyient, Colgate-Palmolive, eMudhra, And More

Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that could move stocks on Friday.

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Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, HPCL, Cyient, Colgate-Palmolive, eMudhra, And More
Source: Unsplash

Shares of Swiggy, HPCL, Cyient, Colgate-Palmolive, eMudhra, HFCL, Cholamandalam Investment, and Petronet LNG will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thurday's market hours:

Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 (Standalone, YoY)

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  • Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,706 crore vs Rs 1,520 crore
  • EBITDA up 1.7% to Rs 474 crore vs Rs 466.2 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 27.8% vs 30.7%
  • Net profit down 8.1% to Rs 342 crore vs Rs 372 crore
  • Toothpaste volume up in high single digits

Vs Estimates

  • Net profit: Rs 342 crore vs est. Rs 368 crore
  • Revenue: Rs 1,706 crore vs est. Rs 1,719 crore
  • EBITDA: Rs 474 crore vs est. Rs 514 crore
  • EBITDA margin: 27.8% vs est. 29.9%

Swiggy Q2 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 36.1% to Rs 7,571 crore vs Rs 5,561 crore
  • EBITDA loss at Rs 770 crore vs loss of Rs 798 crore
  • Net loss at Rs 922 crore vs loss of Rs 1,092 crore
  • Other income at Rs 212 crore vs Rs 59 crore

Segment Performance

  • Food Delivery revenue up 22% YoY at Rs 2,338 crore
  • Food Delivery EBIT up 39% YoY at Rs 349 crore
  • Quick Commerce revenue up 33% YoY at Rs 1,306 crore
  • Quick Commerce EBIT loss at Rs 764 crore vs loss of Rs 739 crore

Vs Estimates

  • Net loss: Rs 922 crore vs est. loss of Rs 871 crore
  • Revenue: Rs 7,571 crore vs est. Rs 7,336 crore
  • EBITDA loss: Rs 770 crore vs est. loss of Rs 595 crore

Cyient Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,235 crore vs Rs 2,076 crore
  • EBIT up 21.6% to Rs 228.3 crore vs Rs 187.7 crore
  • EBIT margin at 10.21% vs 9.04%
  • Net profit up 16.6% to Rs 121 crore vs Rs 104 crore

HPCL Q2 (QoQ)

  • Revenue down 4.0% to Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs Rs 1.40 lakh crore
  • EBITDA at Rs 9,074 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 16,141 crore
  • Net profit at Rs 3,483 crore vs loss of Rs 11,526 crore

Vs Estimates

  • Net profit: Rs 3,483 crore vs est. loss of Rs 2,050 crore
  • Revenue: Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs est. Rs 1.33 lakh crore
  • EBITDA: Rs 9,074 crore vs est. loss of Rs 141 crore

CIE Automotive India Q2 (YoY)

  • Revenue up 11.0% to Rs 2,633 crore vs Rs 2,372 crore
  • EBITDA up 5.1% to Rs 373.9 crore vs Rs 355.6 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 14.2% vs 15.0%
  • Net profit up 14.0% to Rs 244 crore vs Rs 214 crore

CreditAccess Grameen Q2 (YoY)

  • Total income up 26.2% to Rs 1,905 crore vs Rs 1,509 crore
  • Net profit at Rs 502 crore vs Rs 129 crore
  • AUM grew 19.5% YoY to Rs 30,946 crore from Rs 25,903 crore
  • Disbursements increased 19.4% YoY to Rs 6,355 crore from Rs 5,322 crore
  • Raised FY27 guidance: ROA at 5.2–5.8% and ROE at 21–24%

Hatsun Agro Product Q2 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 19.5% to Rs 2,898 crore vs Rs 2,428 crore
  • EBITDA up 1.8% to Rs 332 crore vs Rs 326 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 11.5% vs 13.4%
  • Net profit up 5.5% to Rs 116 crore vs Rs 110 crore

Sagility Q2 (QoQ)

  • Revenue up 3.5% to Rs 2,032 crore vs Rs 1,963 crore
  • EBIT up 22% to Rs 379.5 crore vs Rs 309.9 crore
  • EBIT margin at 18.7% vs 15.8%
  • Net profit up 30.9% to Rs 284 crore vs Rs 217 crore

BlueStone Jewellery Q2 (YoY)

  • Revenue up 45.0% to Rs 745 crore vs Rs 514 crore
  • EBITDA at Rs 95 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 139 crore
  • Net loss at Rs 4.4 crore vs loss of Rs 52.1 crore

Pitti Engineering Q2 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 578 crore vs Rs 478 crore
  • EBITDA up 7.3% to Rs 88 crore vs Rs 82 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 15.2% vs 17.2%
  • Net profit down 15.5% to Rs 33.9 crore vs Rs 40.1 crore
  • Approved capex of Rs 450 crore to increase manufacturing capacities

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 13.5% to Rs 2,790 crore vs Rs 2,458 crore
  • EBITDA up 10.9% to Rs 408 crore vs Rs 368 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 14.6% vs 15.0%
  • Net profit up 81.0% to Rs 65 crore vs Rs 36 crore

Stocks In News

  • eMudhra: To withdraw from global SSL/TLS certificate business after security key compromise incident; says no data breach occurred and core operations remain unaffected.
  • Petronet LNG: To form JV with Gruner Renewable for CBG plants across India; plans to set up 10 CBG plants of 18 MT each with investment of Rs 1,200 crore.
  • Jindal Stainless: Board approves amalgamation of Chromeni Steels, Rabirun Vinimay, JSL Super and Jindal United into the company.
  • Augmont Enterprises: Fire incident due to short circuit at Jaipur arm; casualties/injuries reported; company extending support to affected persons.
  • Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: Board to consider fundraising via equity on Oct. 28.
  • NLC India: Signs MoU with IPICOL for coal gasification project, beach sand mineral processing unit and 3,200 MW ultra super-critical thermal power plant in Odisha. To set up beach sand mineral processing unit in Odisha with investment of Rs 2,000 crore.
  • HFCL: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary HFCL Connectivity Systems.
  • Redington: Gulf arm signs strategic partnership with AWS to accelerate AI adoption.
  • BlueStone Jewellery: Approves fundraising of up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs.
  • Allied Blenders & Distillers: DRI visits Mumbai office and Sambhajinagar manufacturing unit; says no impact on operations or financials. Commences operations at malt distillery in Telangana; unit has capacity of over 4.4 million barrels per annum.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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