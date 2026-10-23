Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, HPCL, Cyient, Colgate-Palmolive, eMudhra, And More

Shares of Swiggy, HPCL, Cyient, Colgate-Palmolive, eMudhra, HFCL, Cholamandalam Investment, and Petronet LNG will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thurday's market hours:

Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 (Standalone, YoY)

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Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,706 crore vs Rs 1,520 crore

EBITDA up 1.7% to Rs 474 crore vs Rs 466.2 crore

EBITDA margin at 27.8% vs 30.7%

Net profit down 8.1% to Rs 342 crore vs Rs 372 crore

Toothpaste volume up in high single digits

Vs Estimates

Net profit: Rs 342 crore vs est. Rs 368 crore

Revenue: Rs 1,706 crore vs est. Rs 1,719 crore

EBITDA: Rs 474 crore vs est. Rs 514 crore

EBITDA margin: 27.8% vs est. 29.9%

Swiggy Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 36.1% to Rs 7,571 crore vs Rs 5,561 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 770 crore vs loss of Rs 798 crore

Net loss at Rs 922 crore vs loss of Rs 1,092 crore

Other income at Rs 212 crore vs Rs 59 crore

Segment Performance

Food Delivery revenue up 22% YoY at Rs 2,338 crore

Food Delivery EBIT up 39% YoY at Rs 349 crore

Quick Commerce revenue up 33% YoY at Rs 1,306 crore

Quick Commerce EBIT loss at Rs 764 crore vs loss of Rs 739 crore

Vs Estimates

Net loss: Rs 922 crore vs est. loss of Rs 871 crore

Revenue: Rs 7,571 crore vs est. Rs 7,336 crore

EBITDA loss: Rs 770 crore vs est. loss of Rs 595 crore

Cyient Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,235 crore vs Rs 2,076 crore

EBIT up 21.6% to Rs 228.3 crore vs Rs 187.7 crore

EBIT margin at 10.21% vs 9.04%

Net profit up 16.6% to Rs 121 crore vs Rs 104 crore

HPCL Q2 (QoQ)

Revenue down 4.0% to Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs Rs 1.40 lakh crore

EBITDA at Rs 9,074 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 16,141 crore

Net profit at Rs 3,483 crore vs loss of Rs 11,526 crore

Vs Estimates

Net profit: Rs 3,483 crore vs est. loss of Rs 2,050 crore

Revenue: Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs est. Rs 1.33 lakh crore

EBITDA: Rs 9,074 crore vs est. loss of Rs 141 crore

CIE Automotive India Q2 (YoY)

Revenue up 11.0% to Rs 2,633 crore vs Rs 2,372 crore

EBITDA up 5.1% to Rs 373.9 crore vs Rs 355.6 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.2% vs 15.0%

Net profit up 14.0% to Rs 244 crore vs Rs 214 crore

CreditAccess Grameen Q2 (YoY)

Total income up 26.2% to Rs 1,905 crore vs Rs 1,509 crore

Net profit at Rs 502 crore vs Rs 129 crore

AUM grew 19.5% YoY to Rs 30,946 crore from Rs 25,903 crore

Disbursements increased 19.4% YoY to Rs 6,355 crore from Rs 5,322 crore

Raised FY27 guidance: ROA at 5.2–5.8% and ROE at 21–24%

Hatsun Agro Product Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 19.5% to Rs 2,898 crore vs Rs 2,428 crore

EBITDA up 1.8% to Rs 332 crore vs Rs 326 crore

EBITDA margin at 11.5% vs 13.4%

Net profit up 5.5% to Rs 116 crore vs Rs 110 crore

Sagility Q2 (QoQ)

Revenue up 3.5% to Rs 2,032 crore vs Rs 1,963 crore

EBIT up 22% to Rs 379.5 crore vs Rs 309.9 crore

EBIT margin at 18.7% vs 15.8%

Net profit up 30.9% to Rs 284 crore vs Rs 217 crore

BlueStone Jewellery Q2 (YoY)

Revenue up 45.0% to Rs 745 crore vs Rs 514 crore

EBITDA at Rs 95 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 139 crore

Net loss at Rs 4.4 crore vs loss of Rs 52.1 crore

Pitti Engineering Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 578 crore vs Rs 478 crore

EBITDA up 7.3% to Rs 88 crore vs Rs 82 crore

EBITDA margin at 15.2% vs 17.2%

Net profit down 15.5% to Rs 33.9 crore vs Rs 40.1 crore

Approved capex of Rs 450 crore to increase manufacturing capacities

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.5% to Rs 2,790 crore vs Rs 2,458 crore

EBITDA up 10.9% to Rs 408 crore vs Rs 368 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.6% vs 15.0%

Net profit up 81.0% to Rs 65 crore vs Rs 36 crore

Stocks In News

eMudhra: To withdraw from global SSL/TLS certificate business after security key compromise incident; says no data breach occurred and core operations remain unaffected.

To withdraw from global SSL/TLS certificate business after security key compromise incident; says no data breach occurred and core operations remain unaffected. Petronet LNG: To form JV with Gruner Renewable for CBG plants across India; plans to set up 10 CBG plants of 18 MT each with investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

To form JV with Gruner Renewable for CBG plants across India; plans to set up 10 CBG plants of 18 MT each with investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Jindal Stainless: Board approves amalgamation of Chromeni Steels, Rabirun Vinimay, JSL Super and Jindal United into the company.

Board approves amalgamation of Chromeni Steels, Rabirun Vinimay, JSL Super and Jindal United into the company. Augmont Enterprises: Fire incident due to short circuit at Jaipur arm; casualties/injuries reported; company extending support to affected persons.

Fire incident due to short circuit at Jaipur arm; casualties/injuries reported; company extending support to affected persons. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: Board to consider fundraising via equity on Oct. 28.

Board to consider fundraising via equity on Oct. 28. NLC India: Signs MoU with IPICOL for coal gasification project, beach sand mineral processing unit and 3,200 MW ultra super-critical thermal power plant in Odisha. To set up beach sand mineral processing unit in Odisha with investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Signs MoU with IPICOL for coal gasification project, beach sand mineral processing unit and 3,200 MW ultra super-critical thermal power plant in Odisha. To set up beach sand mineral processing unit in Odisha with investment of Rs 2,000 crore. HFCL: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary HFCL Connectivity Systems.

Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary HFCL Connectivity Systems. Redington: Gulf arm signs strategic partnership with AWS to accelerate AI adoption.

Gulf arm signs strategic partnership with AWS to accelerate AI adoption. BlueStone Jewellery: Approves fundraising of up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs.

Approves fundraising of up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs. Allied Blenders & Distillers: DRI visits Mumbai office and Sambhajinagar manufacturing unit; says no impact on operations or financials. Commences operations at malt distillery in Telangana; unit has capacity of over 4.4 million barrels per annum.

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