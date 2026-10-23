Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, HPCL, Cyient, Colgate-Palmolive, eMudhra, And More

Shares of Swiggy, HPCL, Cyient, Colgate-Palmolive, eMudhra, HFCL, Cholamandalam Investment, and Petronet LNG will be in focus on Friday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thurday's market hours:
Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 (Standalone, YoY)
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- Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,706 crore vs Rs 1,520 crore
- EBITDA up 1.7% to Rs 474 crore vs Rs 466.2 crore
- EBITDA margin at 27.8% vs 30.7%
- Net profit down 8.1% to Rs 342 crore vs Rs 372 crore
- Toothpaste volume up in high single digits
Vs Estimates
- Net profit: Rs 342 crore vs est. Rs 368 crore
- Revenue: Rs 1,706 crore vs est. Rs 1,719 crore
- EBITDA: Rs 474 crore vs est. Rs 514 crore
- EBITDA margin: 27.8% vs est. 29.9%
Swiggy Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 36.1% to Rs 7,571 crore vs Rs 5,561 crore
- EBITDA loss at Rs 770 crore vs loss of Rs 798 crore
- Net loss at Rs 922 crore vs loss of Rs 1,092 crore
- Other income at Rs 212 crore vs Rs 59 crore
Segment Performance
- Food Delivery revenue up 22% YoY at Rs 2,338 crore
- Food Delivery EBIT up 39% YoY at Rs 349 crore
- Quick Commerce revenue up 33% YoY at Rs 1,306 crore
- Quick Commerce EBIT loss at Rs 764 crore vs loss of Rs 739 crore
Vs Estimates
- Net loss: Rs 922 crore vs est. loss of Rs 871 crore
- Revenue: Rs 7,571 crore vs est. Rs 7,336 crore
- EBITDA loss: Rs 770 crore vs est. loss of Rs 595 crore
Cyient Q2 (Cons, QoQ)
- Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,235 crore vs Rs 2,076 crore
- EBIT up 21.6% to Rs 228.3 crore vs Rs 187.7 crore
- EBIT margin at 10.21% vs 9.04%
- Net profit up 16.6% to Rs 121 crore vs Rs 104 crore
HPCL Q2 (QoQ)
- Revenue down 4.0% to Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs Rs 1.40 lakh crore
- EBITDA at Rs 9,074 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 16,141 crore
- Net profit at Rs 3,483 crore vs loss of Rs 11,526 crore
Vs Estimates
- Net profit: Rs 3,483 crore vs est. loss of Rs 2,050 crore
- Revenue: Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs est. Rs 1.33 lakh crore
- EBITDA: Rs 9,074 crore vs est. loss of Rs 141 crore
CIE Automotive India Q2 (YoY)
- Revenue up 11.0% to Rs 2,633 crore vs Rs 2,372 crore
- EBITDA up 5.1% to Rs 373.9 crore vs Rs 355.6 crore
- EBITDA margin at 14.2% vs 15.0%
- Net profit up 14.0% to Rs 244 crore vs Rs 214 crore
CreditAccess Grameen Q2 (YoY)
- Total income up 26.2% to Rs 1,905 crore vs Rs 1,509 crore
- Net profit at Rs 502 crore vs Rs 129 crore
- AUM grew 19.5% YoY to Rs 30,946 crore from Rs 25,903 crore
- Disbursements increased 19.4% YoY to Rs 6,355 crore from Rs 5,322 crore
- Raised FY27 guidance: ROA at 5.2–5.8% and ROE at 21–24%
Hatsun Agro Product Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 19.5% to Rs 2,898 crore vs Rs 2,428 crore
- EBITDA up 1.8% to Rs 332 crore vs Rs 326 crore
- EBITDA margin at 11.5% vs 13.4%
- Net profit up 5.5% to Rs 116 crore vs Rs 110 crore
Sagility Q2 (QoQ)
- Revenue up 3.5% to Rs 2,032 crore vs Rs 1,963 crore
- EBIT up 22% to Rs 379.5 crore vs Rs 309.9 crore
- EBIT margin at 18.7% vs 15.8%
- Net profit up 30.9% to Rs 284 crore vs Rs 217 crore
BlueStone Jewellery Q2 (YoY)
- Revenue up 45.0% to Rs 745 crore vs Rs 514 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 95 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 139 crore
- Net loss at Rs 4.4 crore vs loss of Rs 52.1 crore
Pitti Engineering Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 578 crore vs Rs 478 crore
- EBITDA up 7.3% to Rs 88 crore vs Rs 82 crore
- EBITDA margin at 15.2% vs 17.2%
- Net profit down 15.5% to Rs 33.9 crore vs Rs 40.1 crore
- Approved capex of Rs 450 crore to increase manufacturing capacities
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 (Cons, YoY)
- Revenue up 13.5% to Rs 2,790 crore vs Rs 2,458 crore
- EBITDA up 10.9% to Rs 408 crore vs Rs 368 crore
- EBITDA margin at 14.6% vs 15.0%
- Net profit up 81.0% to Rs 65 crore vs Rs 36 crore
Stocks In News
- eMudhra: To withdraw from global SSL/TLS certificate business after security key compromise incident; says no data breach occurred and core operations remain unaffected.
- Petronet LNG: To form JV with Gruner Renewable for CBG plants across India; plans to set up 10 CBG plants of 18 MT each with investment of Rs 1,200 crore.
- Jindal Stainless: Board approves amalgamation of Chromeni Steels, Rabirun Vinimay, JSL Super and Jindal United into the company.
- Augmont Enterprises: Fire incident due to short circuit at Jaipur arm; casualties/injuries reported; company extending support to affected persons.
- Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: Board to consider fundraising via equity on Oct. 28.
- NLC India: Signs MoU with IPICOL for coal gasification project, beach sand mineral processing unit and 3,200 MW ultra super-critical thermal power plant in Odisha. To set up beach sand mineral processing unit in Odisha with investment of Rs 2,000 crore.
- HFCL: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary HFCL Connectivity Systems.
- Redington: Gulf arm signs strategic partnership with AWS to accelerate AI adoption.
- BlueStone Jewellery: Approves fundraising of up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs.
- Allied Blenders & Distillers: DRI visits Mumbai office and Sambhajinagar manufacturing unit; says no impact on operations or financials. Commences operations at malt distillery in Telangana; unit has capacity of over 4.4 million barrels per annum.
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