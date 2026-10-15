Stock Picks Today: Paytm, Groww, ICICI Lombard, BHEL, Tata Power And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across fintech, industrials, defence and aerospace engineering, insurance, real estate, and hospitality sector issuing fresh calls on One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), ICICI Lombard, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Leela Palaces, Emmvee Photo, Adani Enterprises, Godrej Properties, Tata Power, Bharti Hexacom, Tata Technologies, Indostar, Dhoot Transmission while also sharing their outlook on FMCG, IDBI Bank deal alongside a broader view on India strategy.

Kotak Securities on Groww

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 245

Strength in diversity

Earnings surprise led by diverse revenue drivers and lower costs

Broking: CAS weighs on derivatives; MTF and commodities fill the gap

Platform metrics continue to reinforce conviction.

Macquarie on Groww

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 260

Q2: Steady quarter; thesis intact

Slight beat in the quarter drive by MTF and credit

Lower customer acquisition cost due to no IPL related spend

Market shares largely flat across segments.

Jefferies on Groww

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 240

Q2 Results: Beat Led By Better Realization; Adding New Growth Levers

Q2 saw higher cash equity revenues and lower opex.

Revenue diversification continued with options revenue share falling below half

US stocks, now being tested, could add 9% to FY28 PAT

SEBI's resolution of CAS-related issues could accelerate Q3 EPS growth

MTF risk measures mitigated the recurrence of one-off costs

Jefferies on ICICI Lombard

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2050

Much-Awaited Loss Ratio Surprises Positively

Q2 loss ratio of 72.7% was lower than estimates

ICICI Lombard indicated that additional provisions related to the Supreme Court judgment are unlikely

H2FY27 growth commentary was positive

See benefits from commission regulations.

HSBC on ICICI Lombard

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 1820 from Rs 1741

Sharper-than-expected improvement

Q2FY27: Beat was driven by higher retention rates and investment income

Core-combined ratio was stable YoY

Regulatory overhang increases risks

Stock seems well placed to outperform peers, but we think valuations reflect this comfort.

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Nomura on Paytm

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 2250

Riding India's digital payments highway

From regulatory shock to structural rebound

Core Payments business and Merchant Lending likely to drive revenue growth

Building a leaner, indirect cost base: AI, scale, and disciplined marketing

Unlocking next leg of growth: UPI merchant discount rate (MDR), international expansion, AI

JPMorgan on BHEL

Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 262 from Rs 220

Strong P&L but very weak order inflows in Q2

Very weak order inflow in 2QFY27 was surprising

Past track-record of unprofitable execution warrants caution

Jefferies on BHEL

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 335 from Rs 270

Gross margins improve – sustainability key

Key concern has been the aggressive industry pricing on power equipment seen till end CY24

Concerned on sustainability of gross margin improvement till H2FY28.

CLSA on BHEL

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 351

Q2FY27: Inflows weaken; execution pick-up drives profit

Backlog built, but growth halved and pipeline peaked

Frothy valuation from momentum while the core market is peaking

CLSA on Indostar

Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 310

A new beginning

Turnaround story at attractive valuations

Asset quality improving as legacy issue is addressed

AUM to double in three years; opex and NIM further tailwinds

Returns set to improve

JPMorgan on Tata Tech

Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 660 from Rs 545

Q2 print – services revenue beat, margins miss

FY27 organic guide of strong double digit maintained

Margins should expand from here

Nomura on Bharti Hexacom

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1870

De-rating overdone; tariff hike to revive sentiment

Among most levered to likely tariff hikes

Pure-play mobility model justifies valuation premium

Premium operator in under-penetrated Rajasthan/ North-East markets

Pure-play wireless mobility operation implies limited capital allocation risks

Superior RoCE; potential for progressively higher shareholder returns.

GS on PTC Industries

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 25770

Safran repeat order strengthens PTC's position in global aero-engine supply chain

MoU establishes a pathway towards long-term serial production following qualification

Repeat orders increase the potential for additional component wins and higher wallet share with Safran over time

MS on Leela Palaces

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 729

Impressive quarter, higher for longer thesis at play

Ex-BRICS summit, ARR growth was in the high teens.

Remains on track for high double-digit RevPAR growth in Q3 and noted upside risk to earlier FY27 EBITDA guidance

Multiples look attractive given its luxury portfolio and strong execution.

CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco

Combination of support at the lower boundary of the 2024-to-date trading range at 21,700–22,182

September/October price/momentum divergence suggests that the selloff from the August highs is becoming mature and increasingly vulnerable to a reversal

This sets up for another cyclical rally within the broader 21,700–22,182 to 26,000–26,300 trading range, similar to the opportunities seen at the March 2025 and April 2026 lows

Initial resistance is at 23,070, followed by the confluence of the 50DMA and 200DMA at 23,654–24,183

Formed the outline of a double bottom around the July/October relative lows, coinciding with additional support from the 2020 relative lows

This suggests that India is beginning to form a relative base versus the broader EM benchmark

India is showing early signs of a cyclical bottom, both in absolute and relative terms

Combination of major range support, improving momentum and potential double-bottom formations argues for a more constructive tactical stance

Break above the 50DMA/200DMA resistance zones would provide more decisive confirmation that the basing process is transitioning into a renewed cyclical rally.

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Jefferies on Emmvee Photo

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 430 from Rs 440

Q2 Inline; Strong Volume Growth

Order book rose +5% QoQ with strong visibility of revenue/EBITDA over H2FY27-28

Working capital expanded and borrowings rose as cell capacity expansion is underway

Broadly maintain estimates and project 33% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29.

Jefferies on IDBI Bank Deal

Fairfax Group's purchase of 61% stake in IDBI Bank reiterates theme of Changing Faces of Indian financials

This is 9th in recent years

IDBI has 1.2% market share in loans

This is a secondary market transaction, accretive to India's fiscal & forex, at 10% disc to mkt price, and will lead to an open-offer

Fairfax also owns stake in CSB, IIFL & Go Digit

Will keep attrition level in the industry relatively high and may keep their competitive positioning quite dynamic

CSB & IDBI Bank Merger Deal metrics – 4 IDBI shares for 1 share in CSB.

Nomura on Dhoot Transmission

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1800

Well positioned to benefit from EV adoption and premiumization

Expanding 2W wiring harness leadership into EV components and more segments

Localization push should support margins

India's EV demand at an inflection point, capable suppliers to be key beneficiaries

Expect Dhoot to deliver a 27% revenue CAGR over FY26-29

EBITDA margins stable at ~15.2%-15.7%, leading to strong 28% EPS CAGR

Believe valuation is attractive given its robust RoIC and structural demand tailwinds in EVs

IIFL on Adani Enterprises

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 3282

FY27 is a turning point as recently commissioned projects start contributing

Airports - core of our valuation; newer verticals offer optionality

Well positioned to benefit from diversified and emerging capex themes - airports, data centers, energy transition, copper

Expect revenue/Ebitda Cagr of 22%/35% over FY26-29

MS on Godrej Properties

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2500

Believe the share price will rise over the next 60 days

Expect 2QFY27 pre-sales to broadly match the strong base of Q2FY26 and come in ahead of market expectations

This would take H1 sales to 44% of its FY27 target

Continue to see healthy project level sales momentum

GS on Tata Power

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 305 from Rs 300

Expect PAT growth to moderate from 18% in FY27E to 15% CAGR over FY27E-30

High margins in upstream solar manufacturing to normalize with potentially easing cell shortages

See competition increases in rooftop solar, partly offset by growth in regulated assets, TBCB and PSP

Risk reward remains less favorable.

GS on FMCG

FMCG earnings growth has accelerated, but investors have concerns about sustainability in H2

Three headwinds concerning investors —1) rural demand post weak monsoons, 2) further inflation in input costs, and 3) high base from GST rate cut

Vulnerability varies significantly across companies

Marico and Tata Consumer have the lowest risk

Dabur, Colgate, Emami, Britannia and HUL have a relatively larger share of rural revenue

Gross margin risks could emerge for companies like Britannia and GCPL's India business

Varun Beverages could also face gross margin headwinds

Emami, HUL, GCPL, Colgate, Marico and Dabur face a modestly high base effect in Q3.

HSBC India Strategy - Herald van der Linde

India equities: Improving conviction, some caution

Investors are more open to non-AI stories

India offers diversification and valuations have become more reasonable

Macro headwinds still matter

Higher bond yields and elevated oil prices continue to limit foreign investor enthusiasm

Financials provide the best risk-return

Also like industrials for their growth opportunities

Forecast FY27 earnings growth of 11-12% YoY

More selective in the consumer space, and favour selected discretionary, retail, and auto names over staples

Valuations look more reasonable, with the Nifty 50 trading at 16x forward PE – a level reached only twice in the past decade.

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