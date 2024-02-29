Stock Of The Day: Shriram Finance Enters Nifty 50—Analyst View, Key Levels To Watch

Shriram Finance Ltd. has been added to Nifty 50 by the National Stock Exchange as the non-bank finance company's shares nearly doubled in the past year, making it eligible for an entry into the benchmark index.

The non-bank lender's six-month average free-float market capitalisation has been within the eligible universe of securities for the addition. The stock replaces UPL Ltd. effective March 28.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,375 per share on Thursday, up 1% compared to 0.06% gain on the Nifty 50 and 0.1% decline in Nifty Financial Services around 11:40 a.m.

Shares of Shriram Finance have surged 90% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty Financial Services Index that has rise about 12%. It is among the top five performers on the index.

