Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty To Crude Oil Prices; Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On October 22

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday, following mixed global market cues, as elevated crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on investor sentiment.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,690 level, a discount of nearly 53 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity indices ended lower, dragged by selling across most sectors.

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The Sensex declined 143.21 points, or 0.19%, to close at 73,709.69, while the Nifty 50 settled 77.60 points, or 0.34%, lower at 22,811.35.

“Given elevated crude prices, weak broader-market participation and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, participants should maintain a cautious stance, focus on selective stock-specific opportunities and consider a balanced approach with appropriate positioning on both sides of the market,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.35%, while the Topix rose 0.24%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.90% and the Kosdaq dropped 1.16%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

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Wall Street

The US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in artificial intelligence-related stocks after blowout quarterly results from SpaceX.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 360.21 points, or 0.69%, to 52,856.09, while the S&P 500 gained 44.60 points, or 0.58%, to 7,757.17. The Nasdaq Composite closed 278.04 points, or 1.05%, higher at 26,702.86.

Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump said that the United States was negotiating with Russia on Ukraine and was maybe close to reaching a peace deal to end the war.

“We're maybe close to a deal. When you're close to a deal and you have very delicate negotiations you don't put sanctions on,” Trump said.

Core Sector Data

Production in key infrastructure industries rose 7.9% in September, the fastest pace in the new series, led by strong performance in the iron ore, electricity, and cement segments. The core sector expanded by 3.1% in September last year and 5.9% in August 2026.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices rallied after latest attacks in Saudi Arabia raised supply concerns. Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 1.09% to $110.01 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose 0.87% to $98.00 a barrel.

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