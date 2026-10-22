Stock Picks Today: Eternal, SRF, Vishal Mega Mart, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across quick commerce, chemicals, retail, NBFC, and hospitality sector issuing fresh calls on Eternal, SRF, Adani Green, Vishal Mega Mart, Mahindra Finance, Indian Hotels while also sharing their outlook on shipbuilding and auto sector, alongside a broader view on India strategy.

UBS on Eternal

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 390

Q2FY27 – quick commerce beats estimate; Store targets raised

Food delivery margins flattening out

Sounded confident on competition in quick delivery

Expect both dark store and growth to accelerate incoming quarters.

Jefferies on Eternal

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 430 from Rs 415

Limitless - Zomato + Blinkit + District + dark.ai

Eternal is stepping on the accelerator: faster Blinkit store rollout with improving economics

See >20% FD growth, & rising confidence in District

Beyond Q2, the key excitement & monitorable is the AI platform (dark.ai)

Not much is known today, & the outcome could be binary, but we like the experimental DNA

Mgmt remains unfazed by agentic commerce & has a strong point of view.

Never a dull moment.

Citi on Eternal

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 385

Gearing Up On Growth; Entrenching Quick Commerce Advantages

Q2 EBITDA missed due to escalation in growth investments

Commentary bullishness on competitive positioning, near-term growth, degree of discretion in balancing growth-margin matrix was high

Eternal remains top pick in India Internet.

Macquarie on Eternal

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 225

Continued strong execution

Management raised its store guidance to >3,500 by Mar-27 from 3,000 earlier

Adj EBITDA margin moderated due to re-investment

Acknowledge that consistent execution supports consensus expectations

Prefer Eternal over Swiggy and rate Eternal Underperform given what we believe is already priced in



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Jefferies on SRF

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 2540

Q2: Miss led by Chemicals

Chemicals EBIT was below due to margin pressures in Specialty Chemical

Refrigerant gas continued its strong performance

Packaging Films and Technical Textiles EBIT was below as margins gave up inventory gains from Q1.

MS on SRF

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 2260

Non Fluoro verticals drag

Consolidated gross margin fell reflecting both raw material cost inflation and seasonal/sequential demand softness after a very strong Q1

Chemicals segment was broadly in-line, with SRF citing robust refrigerant sales volumes

Stay cautious near term as we expect India's R-32 supply to expand materially into 2027.

UBS on SRF

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2300

Chemicals business revenue grew but margins declined amid pricing pressure/China overcapacity in specialty chemicals

Refrigerant volumes/pricing remained robust

GS on Shipbuilding

Mazagon Dock – Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 1855

Garden Reach Shipbuilders – Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 1515

Uncertainty around orders, decline in near-term earnings imply further downside

Mazagon Dock - Low book/bill in a long gestation period business; major re-rating events look to be over

Garden Reach - Earnings decline imminent as key NGC order get delayed

Jefferies on Vishal Mega Mart

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 130 from Rs 160

Festive Shift Weighs on Q2; Outlook Remains Intact

Strong stage for Q3

Mgmt reiterated double digit full-year SSSG, with higher apparel mix in Q3 to support margin

Store expansion remains on track

Quick commerce continues to scale & newer format Belong & Co. is seeing encouraging response

Own brands/selective pricing remain key levers

PE sell-down remains an overhang for the investors, reflected in the share price performance.

MS on Vishal Mega Mart

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 146

Broad-based miss; impact of festive shift greater than expected

Reiterated FY27 double-digit SSSG target, implying lower growth in Q2 to be compensated in Q3

No customer demand moderation seen so far across regions

No further price hikes needed, at current levels of inflation

Confident on being able to maintain YoY margins in FY27, aided by cost re-engineering

Management commentary reiterating its FY27 targets gives comfort on consensus FY27 estimates

Jefferies on Indian Hotels

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 900 from Rs 875

Fully Booked for Growth

Delivered a standout quarter, driven by strong RevPAR, MICE, renovated assets & new biz

Mgmt's 300bps FY27 rev guidance upgrade reinforces confidence in underlying momentum, supported by events, weddings & asset-light growth

Raise FY27-FY29 EBITDA/PAT by ~1-5%, building 19% EPS CAGR over FY26-FY29E, also incorporating recent OHL consolidation

Jefferies on M&M Finance

Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 330 from Rs 365

Q2: Slight Profit Miss; Margin Headwind and Asset Quality Risks Ahead

NIMs fell due to drag from trade advances & higher liquidity buffer

AUM should grow at 15% CAGR over FY26-28e, but rising rates can pressure NIMs

Tighter insurance norms pose fee income risks

Asset quality was steady, but stress can rise given weak monsoon

Valuations seem reasonable, but we retain Hold given rising earnings and asset quality risks

Citi on M&M Finance

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 420 from Rs 440

GS3/GS2 Improves; Credit Costs Well Contained Despite Apprehensions

Spreads dragged by elevated liquidity and trade advances; NIMs anchored above 7%

Broad-based disbursement momentum; non-wheels diversification scaling up

Operating leverage gaining traction; frontline productivity unlocked

Robust capitalization and conservative liquidity cushion

Accelerating digital and AI maturity across sourcing and operations.

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Cantor on Adani Green

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1553

Execution Remains Strong on a Broadly In-Line Q2

The key debate is shifting from commissioning to monetization

Management continues to report net debt/run-rate EBITDA at 5.6x

Reinforces thesis, given continued capacity additions, accelerating storage deployment, and strong generation growth.

MS on Adani Green

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1525

Healthy Beat; 2%/8% beat on revenue/EBITDA, underpinning a strong PAT beat

Wind and hybrid CUFs in particular surprised, and were significantly stronger YoY

Key Moniterables in the Earnings call: Merchant realisations, BESS contribution and scale up over FY27, impact of curtailment.

UBS on Autos

Festive retail trends: High base pushes cars to a -17% decline while 2Ws growth moderates to +5%

2Ws: TVS/Honda gain 140 bps/50 bps as scooters/premium do well

Hero/Bajaj lose as commuters struggle

TVS gains across ICE/EV while Bajaj loses out on both

Cars: M&M seeing strong gains but will wait for month end for firm trend.

Jefferies India Strategy - Mahesh Nandurkar

Organised Sector Employment Growth Moderates

Organised sector job creation slowed to a five-year low of 1.8% YoY in FY26

Hiring moderated across most sectors, particularly financials

Despite slower headcount additions, wage growth improved modestly with estimated salary hikes rising to 9.4%

Higher revenue growth expected in FY27 could thus support hiring and consumption

Though weak monsoon and GST benefits entering the base remain headwinds

8th Pay Commission could boost consumption in FY28

Discretionary consumption may outperform broad-based consumption.



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