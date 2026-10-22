Stock Picks Today: Eternal, SRF, Vishal Mega Mart, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across quick commerce, chemicals, retail, NBFC, and hospitality sector issuing fresh calls on Eternal, SRF, Adani Green, Vishal Mega Mart, Mahindra Finance, Indian Hotels while also sharing their outlook on shipbuilding and auto sector, alongside a broader view on India strategy.
UBS on Eternal
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 390
- Q2FY27 – quick commerce beats estimate; Store targets raised
- Food delivery margins flattening out
- Sounded confident on competition in quick delivery
- Expect both dark store and growth to accelerate incoming quarters.
Jefferies on Eternal
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 430 from Rs 415
- Limitless - Zomato + Blinkit + District + dark.ai
- Eternal is stepping on the accelerator: faster Blinkit store rollout with improving economics
- See >20% FD growth, & rising confidence in District
- Beyond Q2, the key excitement & monitorable is the AI platform (dark.ai)
- Not much is known today, & the outcome could be binary, but we like the experimental DNA
- Mgmt remains unfazed by agentic commerce & has a strong point of view.
- Never a dull moment.
Citi on Eternal
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 385
- Gearing Up On Growth; Entrenching Quick Commerce Advantages
- Q2 EBITDA missed due to escalation in growth investments
- Commentary bullishness on competitive positioning, near-term growth, degree of discretion in balancing growth-margin matrix was high
- Eternal remains top pick in India Internet.
Macquarie on Eternal
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 225
- Continued strong execution
- Management raised its store guidance to >3,500 by Mar-27 from 3,000 earlier
- Adj EBITDA margin moderated due to re-investment
- Acknowledge that consistent execution supports consensus expectations
- Prefer Eternal over Swiggy and rate Eternal Underperform given what we believe is already priced in
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Jefferies on SRF
- Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 2540
- Q2: Miss led by Chemicals
- Chemicals EBIT was below due to margin pressures in Specialty Chemical
- Refrigerant gas continued its strong performance
- Packaging Films and Technical Textiles EBIT was below as margins gave up inventory gains from Q1.
MS on SRF
- Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 2260
- Non Fluoro verticals drag
- Consolidated gross margin fell reflecting both raw material cost inflation and seasonal/sequential demand softness after a very strong Q1
- Chemicals segment was broadly in-line, with SRF citing robust refrigerant sales volumes
- Stay cautious near term as we expect India's R-32 supply to expand materially into 2027.
UBS on SRF
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 2300
- Chemicals business revenue grew but margins declined amid pricing pressure/China overcapacity in specialty chemicals
- Refrigerant volumes/pricing remained robust
GS on Shipbuilding
- Mazagon Dock – Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 1855
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders – Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 1515
- Uncertainty around orders, decline in near-term earnings imply further downside
- Mazagon Dock - Low book/bill in a long gestation period business; major re-rating events look to be over
- Garden Reach - Earnings decline imminent as key NGC order get delayed
Jefferies on Vishal Mega Mart
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 130 from Rs 160
- Festive Shift Weighs on Q2; Outlook Remains Intact
- Strong stage for Q3
- Mgmt reiterated double digit full-year SSSG, with higher apparel mix in Q3 to support margin
- Store expansion remains on track
- Quick commerce continues to scale & newer format Belong & Co. is seeing encouraging response
- Own brands/selective pricing remain key levers
- PE sell-down remains an overhang for the investors, reflected in the share price performance.
MS on Vishal Mega Mart
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 146
- Broad-based miss; impact of festive shift greater than expected
- Reiterated FY27 double-digit SSSG target, implying lower growth in Q2 to be compensated in Q3
- No customer demand moderation seen so far across regions
- No further price hikes needed, at current levels of inflation
- Confident on being able to maintain YoY margins in FY27, aided by cost re-engineering
- Management commentary reiterating its FY27 targets gives comfort on consensus FY27 estimates
Jefferies on Indian Hotels
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 900 from Rs 875
- Fully Booked for Growth
- Delivered a standout quarter, driven by strong RevPAR, MICE, renovated assets & new biz
- Mgmt's 300bps FY27 rev guidance upgrade reinforces confidence in underlying momentum, supported by events, weddings & asset-light growth
- Raise FY27-FY29 EBITDA/PAT by ~1-5%, building 19% EPS CAGR over FY26-FY29E, also incorporating recent OHL consolidation
Jefferies on M&M Finance
- Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 330 from Rs 365
- Q2: Slight Profit Miss; Margin Headwind and Asset Quality Risks Ahead
- NIMs fell due to drag from trade advances & higher liquidity buffer
- AUM should grow at 15% CAGR over FY26-28e, but rising rates can pressure NIMs
- Tighter insurance norms pose fee income risks
- Asset quality was steady, but stress can rise given weak monsoon
- Valuations seem reasonable, but we retain Hold given rising earnings and asset quality risks
Citi on M&M Finance
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 420 from Rs 440
- GS3/GS2 Improves; Credit Costs Well Contained Despite Apprehensions
- Spreads dragged by elevated liquidity and trade advances; NIMs anchored above 7%
- Broad-based disbursement momentum; non-wheels diversification scaling up
- Operating leverage gaining traction; frontline productivity unlocked
- Robust capitalization and conservative liquidity cushion
- Accelerating digital and AI maturity across sourcing and operations.
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Cantor on Adani Green
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1553
- Execution Remains Strong on a Broadly In-Line Q2
- The key debate is shifting from commissioning to monetization
- Management continues to report net debt/run-rate EBITDA at 5.6x
- Reinforces thesis, given continued capacity additions, accelerating storage deployment, and strong generation growth.
MS on Adani Green
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1525
- Healthy Beat; 2%/8% beat on revenue/EBITDA, underpinning a strong PAT beat
- Wind and hybrid CUFs in particular surprised, and were significantly stronger YoY
- Key Moniterables in the Earnings call: Merchant realisations, BESS contribution and scale up over FY27, impact of curtailment.
UBS on Autos
- Festive retail trends: High base pushes cars to a -17% decline while 2Ws growth moderates to +5%
- 2Ws: TVS/Honda gain 140 bps/50 bps as scooters/premium do well
- Hero/Bajaj lose as commuters struggle
- TVS gains across ICE/EV while Bajaj loses out on both
- Cars: M&M seeing strong gains but will wait for month end for firm trend.
Jefferies India Strategy - Mahesh Nandurkar
- Organised Sector Employment Growth Moderates
- Organised sector job creation slowed to a five-year low of 1.8% YoY in FY26
- Hiring moderated across most sectors, particularly financials
- Despite slower headcount additions, wage growth improved modestly with estimated salary hikes rising to 9.4%
- Higher revenue growth expected in FY27 could thus support hiring and consumption
- Though weak monsoon and GST benefits entering the base remain headwinds
- 8th Pay Commission could boost consumption in FY28
- Discretionary consumption may outperform broad-based consumption.
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