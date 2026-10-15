Sahajanand Medical Tech IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

An Innovation-driven medical devices company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 327 to Rs 344 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 1 per share. The IPO is worth Rs 475.5 crore at the upper price band and consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of approximately 1.38 crore equity shares. There is no fresh issue component.
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Anand Rathi Report
Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
1. IPO dates
The Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO opens for subscription today, October 15, 2026, and closes on Monday, October 19, 2026.
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2. IPO price band
An Innovation-driven medical devices company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 327 to Rs 344 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 1 per share.
3. IPO size
The IPO is worth Rs 475.5 crore at the upper price band and consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of approximately 1.38 crore equity shares. There is no fresh issue component.
4. Lot size and minimum investment
Investors can bid for a minimum of 43 equity shares and in multiples of 43 thereafter, At the upper price band investors would require a minimum investment of Rs 14,792.
5. Objects Of the issue
The entire IPO is an offer for sale worth Rs 475.5 crore. Consequently, the company will not receive proceeds from the share sale. The proceeds, excluding expenses, will go to the selling shareholders.
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6. Lead manager
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the book running lead managers to the issue while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.
7. Financial Performance
Sahajanand Medical Technologies has reported revenue growth and improved profitability over the past three financial years.
8. Peer comparison
Poly Medicure and Laxmi Dental and the other listed peer in the sector.
9. About the company
Founded in 2001, Sahajanand Medical Technologies develops and manufactures advanced cardiovascular devices used in minimally invasive heart and vascular procedures. Its products include drug-eluting stents, coronary balloon catheters, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) systems and occluders. According to the report:
10.Key risks
The company faces regulatory approval and medical device pricing risks, manufacturing disruptions, supplier concentration and dependence on its vascular intervention business. Its top 10 suppliers accounted for approximately 59.15% of purchases in FY26, while vascular intervention devices contributed around 61.1% of revenue. High R&D expenditure could also affect near-term profitability.
Valuation
Anand Rathi Research recommends subscribing to the IPO for the long term, citing Sahajanand Medical Technologies' strong position in cardiovascular medical devices, expanding international footprint, integrated manufacturing capabilities and innovation-led growth prospects. However, investors should weigh the company's valuation of 50.6 times FY26 earnings against regulatory risks, pricing pressures and continued R&D investments.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
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