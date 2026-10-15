Sahajanand Medical Tech IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe 1. IPO dates The Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO opens for subscription today, October 15, 2026, and closes on Monday, October 19, 2026. Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay 2. IPO price band An Innovation-driven medical devices company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 327 to Rs 344 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 1 per share. 3. IPO size The IPO is worth Rs 475.5 crore at the upper price band and consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of approximately 1.38 crore equity shares. There is no fresh issue component. 4. Lot size and minimum investment Investors can bid for a minimum of 43 equity shares and in multiples of 43 thereafter, At the upper price band investors would require a minimum investment of Rs 14,792. 5. Objects Of the issue The entire IPO is an offer for sale worth Rs 475.5 crore. Consequently, the company will not receive proceeds from the share sale. The proceeds, excluding expenses, will go to the selling shareholders. ALSO READ | IPO GMP Today: Tonbo Imaging Vs Sahajanand Vs Zetwerk Vs Bonfiglioli Transmissions 6. Lead manager Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the book running lead managers to the issue while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the offer. 7. Financial Performance Sahajanand Medical Technologies has reported revenue growth and improved profitability over the past three financial years. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,210.5 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,024.9 crore in FY25 and Rs 901.6 crore in FY24.

Ebitda rose to Rs 170.7 crore in FY26 from Rs 128 crore in FY25.

PAT jumped to Rs 69.1 crore in FY26 from Rs 25.2 crore in FY25 and Rs 7.4 crore in FY24. 8. Peer comparison Poly Medicure and Laxmi Dental and the other listed peer in the sector. 9. About the company Founded in 2001, Sahajanand Medical Technologies develops and manufactures advanced cardiovascular devices used in minimally invasive heart and vascular procedures. Its products include drug-eluting stents, coronary balloon catheters, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) systems and occluders. According to the report: The company held nearly 25% market share in India's drug-eluting stent market by sales volume in FY26.

It marketed products across 77 countries in FY26.

International markets accounted for approximately 74% of FY26 revenue.

It operates three manufacturing facilities across India and Thailand.

It holds 119 granted patents globally.

Its diversified international operations and R&D capabilities are among the key strengths highlighted by Anand Rathi. 10.Key risks The company faces regulatory approval and medical device pricing risks, manufacturing disruptions, supplier concentration and dependence on its vascular intervention business. Its top 10 suppliers accounted for approximately 59.15% of purchases in FY26, while vascular intervention devices contributed around 61.1% of revenue. High R&D expenditure could also affect near-term profitability. Valuation Anand Rathi Research recommends subscribing to the IPO for the long term, citing Sahajanand Medical Technologies' strong position in cardiovascular medical devices, expanding international footprint, integrated manufacturing capabilities and innovation-led growth prospects. However, investors should weigh the company's valuation of 50.6 times FY26 earnings against regulatory risks, pricing pressures and continued R&D investments.