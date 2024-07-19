Rallis India Falls To Two-Week Low As Q1 Profit Drops 24%

On the NSE, Rallis' stock fell as much as 6.87% during the day to Rs 317.10 apiece, the lowest since July 3. It was trading 6.37% lower at Rs 318.45 per share, compared to a 0.59% decline in the benchmark Nifty at 11:20 a.m.

The share price has gained 45.78% in the last 12 months and 6.46% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.47 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.66

Nine out of the 16 analysts tracking the company have a 'sell' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 20.6%.