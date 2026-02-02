Q3 Results Today: Hyundai India, Ather Energy, Bajaj Housing Finance Among 75 Companies To Declare Earnings

At least 75 companies are set to announce their Q3FY26 results on Feb. 2. These earnings reports will cover the performance of these companies for the October to December period. Focus will be on revenue, profits, margins, assets and overall business performance. Investors and analysts will closely track these figures to gain insights about the companies' financial health and gauge broader sectoral trends.

Key companies declaring results include Ather Energy Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., and Tata Chemicals Ltd. After announcing the Q3FY26 results, most of the companies will hold an earnings conference call to discuss the Q3 performance and outlook. Some may also announce dividends as a reward for the shareholders.

Key Companies Announcing Q3FY26 Results On Feb. 2

Ather Energy Ltd., Awfis Space Solutions Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd., Corona Remedies Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Hyundai Motor India Q2FY26 v Q2FY25 Results (Consolidated)

Hyundai Motor India reported 1.15% YoY increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 17,460 crore from Rs 17,260 crore. Ebitda improved to Rs 2,428 crore from Rs 2,205 crore, up 10% YoY. Ebitda margin expanded to 13.9% from 12.8%. Profit after tax grew 14.3% YoY to Rs 1,572 crore compared with Rs 1,375 crore in Q2FY25.

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2FY26 v Q2FY25 Results

The company's interest income rose 17% year on year to Rs 2,614 crore from Rs 2,227 crore. Operating expenses increased 16% to Rs 214 crore, compared with Rs 184 crore in Q2FY25. Profit after tax grew 18% YoY to Rs 643 crore from Rs 546 crore. Assets under management stood at Rs 1.26 lakh crore during the quarter under review. Gross non-performing assets improved to 0.26% from 0.29%. Return on assets eased to 2.3% from 2.5% last year. Net worth stood at Rs 21,170 crore as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Indus Towers Q2FY26 v Q2FY25 (Consolidated)

Indus Towers reported consolidated revenue up 9.7% year on year to Rs 8,188 crore, compared with Rs 7,465 crore last year. Consolidated Ebitda declined 6.0% YoY to Rs 4,613 crore from Rs 4,907 crore. Profit after tax fell 17.3% YoY to Rs 1,839 crore versus Rs 2,224 crore in Q2FY25. Ebitda margin stood at 56.3% for the quarter. Return on capital employed improved to 26.3%, up from 22.9% on a year-on-year basis.

