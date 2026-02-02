Q3 Results On Feb 2: Hyundai, Indus Tower, PB Fintech, UPL — Check Estimates

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Indus Tower Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., and UPL Ltd. are among the may companies that are scheduled to announce their thurd quarter results today, Feb. 2. Here are the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Hyundai Motor India Q3 estimates indicate steady improvement in operating performance. Consolidated revenue is estimated at Rs 17,968 crore compared with Rs 16,648 crore in the year‑ago quarter. Ebitda is seen rising to Rs 2,291 crore from Rs 1,876 crore, leading to a margin expansion to 13.1% from 11.3%. Net profit for the quarter is projected at Rs 1,411 crore, up from Rs 1,161 crore a year earlier.

Indus Towers estimates suggest marginal sequential revenue growth but some pressure on margins. Revenue is estimated at Rs 8,247 crore compared with Rs 8,190 crore in the previous quarter. Ebitda is likely to decline to Rs 4,445 crore from Rs 4,613 crore, with the margin moderating to 53% from 56.3%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 1,745 crore versus Rs 1,839 crore in the preceding quarter.

PB Fintech estimates point to strong year‑on‑year growth. Revenue is projected at Rs 1,750 crore compared with Rs 1,292 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit is estimated at Rs 166 crore, up from Rs 72 crore a year ago.

UPL Q3 estimates show modest revenue growth but a sharp decline in profitability. Revenue is estimated at Rs 11,706 crore compared with Rs 10,907 crore in the year‑ago period. Ebitda is seen at Rs 2,228 crore versus Rs 2,163 crore last year, while margins are likely to edge lower to 19.5% from 19.8%. Net profit is projected at Rs 590 crore compared with Rs 904 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Full List Of Earnings Today

Aarti Industries, Akzo Nobel India, Ather Energy, Awfis Space Solutions, Bajaj Housing Finance, Campus Activewear, Chalet Hotels, Corona Remedies, City Union Bank, eMudhra, Honeywell Automation India, Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, Interarch Building Solutions, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Olectra Greentech, Paradeep Phosphates, PG Electroplast, PB Fintech, RailTel Corporation of India, Saksoft, Tata Chemicals, Thermax, Transrail Lighting, UPL, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Veedol Corporation, Ventive Hospitality, and WPIL.

