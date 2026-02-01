NSE IPO Impact: Here's Why IFCI Shares Are Surging Today

Shares of IFCI Ltd. are buzzing in trade on Sunday's special trading session as investors rush to buy the company, which indirectly holds shares in National Stock Exchange Ltd. The stock is trading at Rs 60.08, accounting for gains of more than 9% compared to the last closing price of Rs 55.09.

This comes on the back of NSE receiving a No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) for its initial public offering, putting an end to a decade-long wait. This is a favourable outcome for IFCI, which is a government-owned non-banking finance company established to cater to the long-term finance needs of the industrial sector.

The rally in IFCI shares can be linked to the company's 52% stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), which, in turn, holds 4.4% stake in NSE as of December 2025.

With a total government ownership of around 66%, IFCI typically earns revenue through a mix of interest income, dividend Income, fees and commissions as well as the sale of services.

Currently trading at a relative strength index of 50, which suggests neutral market sentiment, shares of IFCI have given investors returns of around 11% on a year-on-year basis.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.