Mcap Of 8 Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Erodes By Rs 2.24 Lakh Crore; Reliance, HDFC Bank Biggest Laggards

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,24,630.45 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 1,497.2 points, or 1.84 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Life Insurance Corporation of India faced erosion from their market valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.