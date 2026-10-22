M&M Financial Services Q2 Review: Margin Pressure Keeps Brokerages Cautious; Citi, Jefferies Cut Price Targets

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. reported a 55% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 882 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by higher business volumes and contained credit costs. However, margin pressures and potential asset quality risks have prompted brokerages Citi and Jefferies to cut their price targets on the stock.

Citi maintained its ‘Buy' rating on M&M Finance but lowered its price target to Rs 420 from Rs 440, while Jefferies retained its ‘Hold' rating and reduced its target price to Rs 330 from Rs 365.

Citi: Credit Costs Remain Under Control

Citi highlighted the company's resilience despite pressure on net interest margins (NIMs). The brokerage noted that a 30-basis-point sequential contraction in NIMs was offset by contained credit costs of 1.55%, fee income equivalent to 1.6% of assets and moderation in operating expenses. Consequently, return on assets remained stable at 2.2%.

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Asset quality improved, with Stage 3 and Stage 2 assets declining to 3.42% and 4.7%, respectively, from 3.45% and 4.87% in the previous quarter. Collection efficiency also improved to 97% from 96% sequentially.

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Disbursements grew 22% YoY, supported by broad-based momentum across passenger vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors. Citi expects assets under management (AUM) to grow 14-16% and credit costs to remain at 1.5-1.6% over FY27-FY29.

However, elevated liquidity and a higher proportion of trade advances weighed on spreads. Citi expects the company to maintain NIMs above 7%.

Jefferies: Margin Pressure, Asset Quality Risks Persist

Jefferies maintained its ‘Hold' rating, citing a slight profit miss and concerns over margins and asset quality. It flagged pressure on NIMs from trade advances and elevated liquidity, while warning that rising interest rates could further constrain profitability.

The brokerage also highlighted potential fee-income risks from tighter insurance regulations and the possibility of higher credit stress following weak monsoon conditions.

While Jefferies expects AUM to grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate over FY26-FY28, it believes emerging earnings and asset quality risks warrant caution despite reasonable valuations.

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