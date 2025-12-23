KSH International Shares Debut At 4% Discount Over IPO Price

KSH International Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday at Rs 370 apiece, a discount of 3.7% over its issue price of Rs 384 apiece.

On the BSE as well, the stock debuted at Rs 370, a 3.7% discount.

After opening for subscription on December 16, the KSH International IPO closed on December 18, ending its third-day bidding without being fully subscribed, at just 83%, due to subdued investor demand.

The KSH International IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 710 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 420 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 76 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 290 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share, with a lot size of 39 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of Rs 14,976 for at least a single lot size per application.

For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application is 14 lots, or 546 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 2,09,664. Big non-institutional investors (bNII) must bid for at least 67 lots, or 2,613 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 10,03,392.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

KSH International supplies products to original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as power, renewable energy, railways, and the automotive industry. Its product range includes enamelled and paper-insulated copper and aluminium winding wires, as well as continuously transposed conductors.

The company works with major clients like PGCIL, NTPC, NPCIL and RDSO, and exports its products to 24 countries, including the US, Germany, the UAE and Japan. It currently operates three manufacturing units in Maharashtra and plans to start a fourth plant at Supa in Ahilyanagar in FY26.