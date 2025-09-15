KRBL Share Price Falls Nearly 10% After Independent Director Resigns

The shares of KRBL slumped nearly 10% in trade so far after Anil Kumar Chaudhary, one of the independent directors turned in his resignation. The director had cited corporate governance issues, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.

"After careful thought and consideration, I have concluded that I am no longer able to meaningfully contribute to the Board's functioning in the manner envisioned under the regulatory framework for independent directors. I believe that effective governance and truly independent oversight are essential ingredients for safeguarding stakeholder interests and I find the prevailing dynamics of the Board to be inconsistent with these principles", Chaudhary stated in his resignation letter.

He added that these issues have continued to exist despite his attempts at resolving them through constructive dialogue, posing professional and ethical dilemmas.

Furthermore, he also informed that he has brought his concerns whenever appropriate to seek resolution and that, "In such an operating environment where dissent is suppressed or sidelined, remaining on the Board would compromise both my professional ethics and obligations as defined under Indian corporate governance codes."