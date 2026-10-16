ITC Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

ITC Ltd. will announce its second-quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 on Monday, November 2, with the company's board set to consider and approve its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company informed the stock exchanges about the scheduled board meeting in a regulatory filing dated October 16. The board will consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the July-September quarter, along with the results for the first six months of the current financial year.

Investors will be watching the results for updates on ITC's performance across its key businesses, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Axis Bank Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

ITC Q2 Results 2026 Date And Time

ITC's board meeting is scheduled for November 2, 2026. The company has not specified the time at which the financial results will be announced in the regulatory filing.

The board will also consider segment-wise revenue, results, assets and liabilities for the quarter and half-year ended September 30. The filing further states that the balance sheet as of that date, the half-year cash flow statement and the accompanying notes will form part of the financial disclosures.

The results will provide investors with a clearer picture of the company's operating performance during the September quarter.

ITC Dividend News: What Investors Should Know

ITC has not announced any dividend in the filing notifying the November 2 board meeting. The document specifically refers to the consideration and approval of the company's unaudited financial results and does not mention a dividend proposal.

Investors looking for a dividend announcement will have to wait for a further company disclosure. Any decision on a dividend, including its amount and record date, should be confirmed through an official filing.

ITC Q2 Earnings Call Schedule

ITC has not disclosed the date or time of its earnings conference call in the October 16 filing. The company may provide further details separately.

The earnings call, if scheduled, will give analysts and investors an opportunity to seek management's views on the September-quarter performance, business outlook and trends across the company's operating segments.

Investors should refer to the company's official announcements for confirmation of the call schedule and access details.

ALSO READ: ITC Share Price Hits 52-Week Low, Down 4% After 36 Crore Shares Change Hands In Block Deal

ITC Share Capital Update

In a separate regulatory filing dated October 15, ITC said it had allotted 13,95,500 ordinary shares of Rs 1 each following the exercise of 1,39,550 employee stock options under its employee stock option schemes.

Following the allotment, the company's issued and subscribed share capital increased to Rs 1,253.19 crore, comprising 12,531,912,581 ordinary shares of Rs 1 each, ITC said in the filing. The allotment committee meeting concluded at 7:10 p.m. on October 15, according to the company.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.