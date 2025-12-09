ITC Hotels Shares Slide Despite Macquarie’s Bullish Outlook On Hospitality Sector

Business NewsMarketsITC Hotels Shares Slide Despite Macquarie’s Bullish Outlook On Hospitality Sector


Macquarie remains optimistic about India’s hotel sector, highlighting that a 12% valuation correction since August has created an attractive entry point for investors.

09 Dec 2025, 10:50 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ITC Hotels Share Price
ITC Hotels stock fell on Tuesday.(Photo source: ITC Hotels website)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

ITC Hotels Ltd.'s share price declined 5.57% on Tuesday to trade lower at Rs 194 apiece.

This comes despite the company securing a fresh 'Buy' from ICICI Securities and bullish nod from Macquarie on the hotel space.

Macquarie remains optimistic about India’s hotel sector, highlighting that a 12% valuation correction since August has created an attractive entry point for investors. Recent checks indicate that hotels have returned to double-digit revenue growth in Q3FY26, signaling a strong recovery in demand.

The brokerage expects this growth to be sustainable, supported by robust GDP expansion, GST reforms, seasonal strength, a low base effect, and an influx of renovated and new rooms. Within the sector, Macquarie’s preferred picks are Lemon Tree Hotels, ITC Hotels, and Chalet Hotels.

ITC Hotels Ltd. reported a robust 74.3% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company's bottom-line for the September quarter stood at Rs 133 crore, compared to Rs 76.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 7.9% to Rs 839 crore from Rs 778 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 15.8% to Rs 246 crore from Rs 212 crore. The Ebitda margin stood at 29.3% as against 27.3% in the year-ago period.



The scrip fell as much as 5.57% to Rs 194 apiece. It pared losses to trade 4.64% lower at Rs 196 apiece, as of 10:43 a.m. This compares to a 0.55% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen over 8% year to date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.71 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 37.47.

