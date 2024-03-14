NDTV ProfitMarketsIndian Funds Buy Record Amount Of Stocks As Markets Slumped
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Funds Buy Record Amount Of Stocks As Markets Slumped

India’s financial institutions made record single-day purchases of local shares Wednesday, taking advantage of the sharp selloff in the nation’s small- and medium-sized companies.

14 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The BSE building in Mumbai.
The BSE building in Mumbai.

(Bloomberg) -- India’s financial institutions made record single-day purchases of local shares Wednesday, taking advantage of the sharp selloff in the nation’s small- and medium-sized companies.

Investors including mutual funds, banks and insurers bought a net $1.1 billion of shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Foreigners sold a net of $555 million of stocks, provisional data show.

Shares rebounded Thursday, with a gauge of smaller companies jumping as much as 2.9% in the best performance since December 2022. The index is still hovering in correction territory, after retreating about 10% from its February peak.

Indian Funds Buy Record Amount Of Stocks As Markets Slumped

The selloff has erased more than $80 billion off the small-cap gauge’s value in two weeks through Wednesday amid concerns raised by the securities regulator about stretched valuations in the segment. 

The measure had rallied about 75% from March 2023 through February, boosted by India’s strong economic growth and corporate earnings.

--With assistance from Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

(Updates throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

ALSO READ

Quant Mutual Fund's Schemes Fall The Most As Broader Markets Lose Rs 5 Lakh Crore

Opinion
Quant Mutual Fund's Schemes Fall The Most As Broader Markets Lose Rs 5 Lakh Crore
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT