ICICI Lombard Declares Interim Dividend For FY27 As Q2 Profit Jumps | Check Record Date

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the financial year 2027, along with July to September quarter results on Wednesday, October 14.

The company in an exchange filing said, "The Board of Directors also approved declaration and payment of an interim dividend of~ 7 /-per equity share i.e. at the rate of 70% of face value of~ 10/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2027.

ICICI Lombard has fixed Friday, October 23 as the record date for the dividend payout.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"The Interim Dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company on or before Thursday, November 12, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source at applicable rate," it said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.