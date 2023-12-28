Gold Holds Gains as Treasuries Rally on US Rate Cut Optimism

NDTV ProfitMarketsGold Holds Gains as Treasuries Rally on US Rate Cut Optimism
Gold held a four-day gain after strong demand for Treasuries signaled investors are confident the Federal Reserve will loosen monetary policy next year.

28 Dec 2023, 11:07 AM IST
An employee handles one kilogram gold bullion at the YLG Bullion International Co. headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Gold headed for a weekly gain after US price data came in cooler than forecast, reinforcing expectations for multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. Photographer: Chalinee Thirasupa/Bloomberg
US bonds rallied Wednesday, dragging down yields to levels not seen in months, on growing expectations that inflation will keep decelerating to a level low enough to coax policymakers to soon begin slashing interest rates.

Swaps markets are pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a cut by March. Lower yields and rates are typically bullish for non-interest bearing assets like bullion.

  • The precious metal is up 14% for the year, on track for its first annual increase in three years. Bullion hit a record $2,135.39 an ounce in early December
  • Gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,079.74 an ounce as of 8:14 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat, after declining 0.4% in the previous session. Silver rose, platinum was little changed, while palladium fell

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

