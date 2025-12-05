Gold, Silver Prices Fall — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Ahead of the RBI rate cut decision, gold prices in India fell to Rs 1,30,090 and silver was down at Rs 1,77,670 on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association. However, silver in the spot market steadied at $57.05.

Spot gold also fell on Friday trading around $4,230 an ounce. Despite the pull back from record high last month gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.