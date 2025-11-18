Business NewsMarketsGold Price Falls Near Rs 1,23,500 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Price Falls Near Rs 1,23,500 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,23,300, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,23,040 per 10 gm.

18 Nov 2025, 08:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The Dec. 25 futures fell to Rs 1,22,900 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. (Photo source: Pexels)</p></div>
The Dec. 25 futures fell to Rs 1,22,900 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. (Photo source: Pexels)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gold prices in India fell to Rs 1,23,430 on Tuesday, extending decline for the third session.

The metal extended decline after it ended Tuesday's session 4% lower, trading around $4,034 an ounce. Gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.

Economists at Macquarie Group expect prices to decline over the next year following a 50% year-to-date surge. "With global growth beginning to recover, central bank easing cycles nearing completion, real interest rates still relatively high, and tensions between the US and China easing (for now), we believe the near-term peak has been reached," strategists including chief economist Ric Deverell wrote in a note earlier this month.

Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,22,990, per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 1,23,210 on Tuesday.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,23,300, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,23,040 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 1,23,570 per 10 gm.

The Dec. 25 futures fell to Rs 1,22,900 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. The spot prices of the yellow metal was $4,018.80 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices

The precious metal's price was trading at Rs 1,56,120 per kilogram on Nov. 18, according to the India Bullion Association.

Dec. 25 futures for silver were trading lower at Rs 1,55,450, according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange.

ALSO READ

Gold, Silver Rally Driven By FOMO, Supply Squeeze: Prices To Normalise Post-December, Says Ajay Kedia
Opinion
Gold, Silver Rally Driven By FOMO, Supply Squeeze: Prices To Normalise Post-December, Says Ajay Kedia
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT