FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Two Days, Offload Over Rs 1,200 Crore Worth Of Equities
The domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 3,940.87 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after their two-day long buying spree. They offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 1,255.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors had begun the week by offloading Indian shares but turned net buyers on Tuesday after mopping up Rs 785.3 crore worth of stocks. They remained net buyers for Wednesday and bought shares worth Rs 6,247.9 crore.
On the other hand, domestic investors have remained net buyers of Indian equities for 25 straight sessions. On Wednesday, they had bought Rs 6,247.9 crore worth of Indian equities.
Notably, the FPIs have offloaded equities worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore so far in 2025, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd. The FIIs sold shares worth Rs 3,261 crore so far in November. In October, they had purchased equity worth Rs 14,610 crore.
The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.
Market Recap
The Indian stock market on Thursday settled flat after reaching an intra-day all-time high after 289 trading sessions. Nifty closed 0.04% higher in the green at 26,215.55.
Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and RIL contributed the most to Nifty Rally. Sensex, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Bank, Auto all hit an all time high.
Nifty pared most gains and fell over 100 points from the day’s high at close but managed to end above the 26,200 mark. Nifty Media emerged as the top gaining sector for the day with TV18 Broadcast and Saregama contributing the most gains in Nifty Media.