FPIs Return To Buying Mode After Volatile Week, DIIs Pump In Over Rs 4,000 Crore

The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Thursday turned net buyers of Indian shares, see-sawing between purchasing and selling in the last five sessions. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 997 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The DIIs that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 4,076 crore.

In the last week, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 2,975.33 crore.

The FPIs bought stake worth Rs 69 crore on Wednesday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in October FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 4,721 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

FPIs sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from NSDL.

The healthcare sector was followed by information technology, where FPIs sold $682 million. Other sectors seeing FPI outflows included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and consumer services, with selloff totaling $474 million, $409 million and $381 million, respectively.

The Nifty ended in the green for the second consecutive session on Thursday. At the close, the Sensex rose 862.23 points, or 1.04%, to 83,467.66, while the Nifty rose 261.75 points, or 1.03%, to 25,585.30. The Nifty at its day's highs traded 1.19% up at 25,625.4, while the Sensex rose 1.22% to 83,615.48 through the day.

All sectors ended in the green, except for Nifty PSU Banks. Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products were the top gainers on the benchmark index.