Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Gold’s torrid rally last week, which saw the precious metal tear above $2,300 an ounce, took plenty of onlookers by surprise as Treasury yields rose — typically a headwind for bullion. The conundrum suggests stronger factors at play, with robust central bank buying and increasing consumer demand in China adding to gold’s momentum. While a short-term correction may loom at current overbought levels, the outlook is mostly bullish. Soft futures positioning suggests there’s room for more speculative juice that could fuel further gains, while the much-anticipated Fed pivot to lowering rates — when it happens — is likely to see investors flock to gold-backed exchange-traded funds again after months of outflows.