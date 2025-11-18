D-Street Listing: PhysicsWallah And Emmvee Photovoltaic Shares To Debut With An Upside Of Up To 13%?

Both IPOs, which had seen muted investor response, will be watched closely as shares of PhysicsWallah Ltd. and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. list on the BSE and NSE today, November 18

The IPO of PhysicsWallah was fully subscribed, with an overall subscription of 1.81 times, whereas the mainboard offer of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power was subscribed 0.97 times.

According to BSE data, investors bid for 75,044,538 shares against the 77,427,183 on offer for the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO. On the other hand, investors bid for 336,227,044 shares against the 186,204,143 shares on offer for the PhysicsWallah IPO.

Amid the lacklustre interest, the grey market premium for the mainboard offerings of the PhysicsWallah IPO and the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO has shown mixed trends, indicating high chance of a muted listing for one IPO and a positive listing for the other when the shares debut on the market today.