D-Street Listing: PhysicsWallah And Emmvee Photovoltaic Shares To Debut With An Upside Of Up To 13%?
PhysicsWallah and Emmvee Photovoltaic Share Price: The grey market premium for these two IPOs has shown mixed trends, indicating a flat listing for one and a positive listing for the other.
Both IPOs, which had seen muted investor response, will be watched closely as shares of PhysicsWallah Ltd. and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. list on the BSE and NSE today, November 18
The IPO of PhysicsWallah was fully subscribed, with an overall subscription of 1.81 times, whereas the mainboard offer of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power was subscribed 0.97 times.
According to BSE data, investors bid for 75,044,538 shares against the 77,427,183 on offer for the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO. On the other hand, investors bid for 336,227,044 shares against the 186,204,143 shares on offer for the PhysicsWallah IPO.
Amid the lacklustre interest, the grey market premium for the mainboard offerings of the PhysicsWallah IPO and the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO has shown mixed trends, indicating high chance of a muted listing for one IPO and a positive listing for the other when the shares debut on the market today.
Physics Wallah Listing Price (Expected)
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the PhysicsWallah IPO stood at Rs 14 on November 18. This means that the shares of PhysicsWallah are expected to list at Rs 123 on the BSE and NSE with a 12.84% premium.
Investors can expect potential gains of up to 13% when the listing takes place today.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Listing Price (Expected)
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO stood at Rs 0 on November 18. This means that the shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic are expected to list at Rs 217 on the BSE and NSE, indicating a flat listing with a 0% premium.
About PhysicsWallah IPO
The PhysicsWallah IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 3,480 crore, comprising both fresh shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The fresh issue involved 28.44 crore shares, valued at Rs 3,100 crore, while the OFS segment included 3.49 crore shares, valued at Rs 380 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 103 - Rs 109 per share. A single lot consisted of 137 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,933 by retail investors.
PhysicsWallah is an edtech company that provides test-preparation courses for exams like JEE, NEET, and UPSC, along with upskilling programmes in data science, banking and finance, and software development.
About Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO
The Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO asw a book-building issue worth Rs 2,900 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 9.88 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 2,143.86 crore, and an OFS component of 3.48 crore shares, worth Rs 756.14 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 206 - Rs 217 per share. Each lot contained 69 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,973 by retail investors.
Founded in March 2007, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV modules and cells. The company operates four manufacturing units across two locations in Karnataka, totalling an area of 22.44 acres.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.