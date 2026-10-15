Cyient DLM Q2: Revenue Jumps 26.5% To Rs 393 Crore, Margin Contracts

Cyient DLM Ltd. reported a 26.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the September quarter, even as operating margins contracted amid slower growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 rose to Rs 393.1 crore from Rs 311 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's earnings release dated October 15.

EBITDA increased 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 34.2 crore from Rs 31.4 crore. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 8.7% from 10.1% in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite strong revenue growth.

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The company's reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 34 crore, compared with Rs 32.1 crore a year earlier, marking an increase of about 5.9%. The reported profit included a one-off gain of Rs 18.2 crore from an earnout reversal.

Excluding this one-off gain, normalized PAT rose 25.8% year-on-year to Rs 15.82 crore, with a margin of 4%, the company said.

Cyient DLM's order book reached an all-time high of Rs 2,813.7 crore at the end of the quarter, increasing by Rs 214.8 crore sequentially. The company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6, indicating that order intake exceeded revenue recognised during the period.

Order intake grew 11% quarter-on-quarter and 15.4% year-on-year. The company also added three new customer logos across its established businesses and emerging growth areas.

Aerospace and Industrial led business momentum during the quarter, while Defence and Medical also contributed to growth, Cyient DLM said.

Commenting on the results, Rajendra Velagapudi, managing director and chief executive officer of Cyient DLM, said the company maintained its growth momentum through solid execution across key business segments. He added that the record order book provided revenue visibility and confidence in the company's growth outlook.

The company is looking to expand its presence in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centre technologies, robotics and semiconductor capital equipment, alongside strengthening its core business and Build to Specifications capabilities.

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During the quarter, Cyient DLM completed the integration of Altek Electronics, its acquisition in Connecticut, the US. The business has been renamed Cyient DLM Electronics Inc., a move the company said would strengthen its global operating footprint and customer reach.

Cyient DLM also reported free cash flow of Rs 17.2 crore for the quarter, reflecting improved cash generation.

The company said it remained positive on the outlook for the year, supported by its record order book and demand across key end markets. It plans to focus on executing existing orders, maintaining operating discipline and selectively investing in new capabilities.

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