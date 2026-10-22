Cyient Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share; Check Record Date

Cyient Ltd. declared and interim dividend of Rs 12 per share after the company posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

"This is to inform that the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share (i.e. 240 %) on par value of Rs. 5/- per share for the financial year 2026-27," the filing said.

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The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the dividend payout is Nov. 17.

"Further, this is to inform that Oct. 26, 2026 is fixed as the record date for the above purpose and the dividend will be paid by Nov. 17, 2026," the filing said.

Cyient Q2 Results

Cyient declared second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, October 22. The engineering services firm's net profit rose 16.6% to Rs 121 crore in the quarter from Rs 104 crore crore in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue jumped 7.7% to Rs 2,235 crore in the July to September quarter from Rs 2,076 crore in the April to June to quarter of the current fiscal.. In terms of operations, Ebitda surged 21.6% to Rs 228.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 187.7 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded 10.21% compared to 9.04% quarter-on-quarter.

Cyient Results Highlights (Q2 FY27, QoQ)

Net profit up 16.6% to Rs 121 crore from Rs 104 crore.

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,235 crore from Rs 2,076 crore.

EBIT up 21.6% to Rs 228.3 crore from Rs 187.7 crore.

EBIT margin at 10.21% versus 9.04% QoQ.

Cyient Share Price Movement

Cyient Ltd's share price as a 2.22% downturn to setttle at 1,143.70, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.54% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,169.70, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,169.70. During today's trading session, Cyient Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,127.00 to Rs 1,183.20.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 750.30 and a high of Rs 1,224.40. On the performance front, Cyient Ltd. share price is down 3.95% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Cyient Ltd. is Rs 13,804.72 crore, with a P/E ratio of 18.77.

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