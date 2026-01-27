Buy, Sell Or Hold: Asian Paints, D-Mart, Varun Beverages, JSW Energy, Bata India — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Asian Paints Ltd.? Should you add shares of D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Bata India Ltd.?

Ajit Mishra, senior vice president - research at Religare Broking and Tapan Doshi, research analyst at Catapan, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,622.80)

Doshi: Hold

Margin pressure will remain in the future.

Birla Opus and JSW Paints are "coming aggressively".

Bata India (CMP: Rs 847.8)

Mishra: Hold

Hardly any respite.

Since 2021, the stock has been gradually drifting lower.

Despite oversold positions, it has hardly seen meaningful recovery.

There could be potential for marginal rebound.

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 440.05)

Doshi: Sell

Seems like a fresh breakdown.

Maintain stoploss at Rs 410 and exit.

Avenue Supermarts (CMP: Rs 3,670.60)

Mishra: Hold

Hold but trend still looks negative.

Keep stoploss at Rs 3,600.

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 471.65)

Mishra: Sell

Exit the stock.

Siemens (CMP: Rs 2,184)

Doshi: Wait

Don't average at this level.

Wait for one more quarter.

Results are "not so great".

Valuations are still at the higher side.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Also Read: Nifty Clocks Best Gains In Over Five Weeks, Sensex Settles Over 300 Points Higher

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.