Buy, Sell Or Hold: Asian Paints, D-Mart, Varun Beverages, JSW Energy, Bata India — Ask Profit

Buy, hold, or exit? Religare and Catapan analysts break down the outlook for Varun Beverages, D-Mart, and Bata India, among others.

Read Time: 2 mins
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Asian Paints, D-Mart, Varun Beverages, JSW Energy, Bata India — Ask Profit
Markets analysts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks.
Photo: Copilot

Should you hold shares of Asian Paints Ltd.? Should you add shares of D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Bata India Ltd.?

Ajit Mishra, senior vice president - research at Religare Broking and Tapan Doshi, research analyst at Catapan, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,622.80)

Doshi: Hold

  • Margin pressure will remain in the future.
  • Birla Opus and JSW Paints are "coming aggressively".

Bata India (CMP: Rs 847.8)

Mishra: Hold

  • Hardly any respite.
  • Since 2021, the stock has been gradually drifting lower.
  • Despite oversold positions, it has hardly seen meaningful recovery.
  • There could be potential for marginal rebound.

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 440.05)

Doshi: Sell

  • Seems like a fresh breakdown.

  • Maintain stoploss at Rs 410 and exit.

Avenue Supermarts (CMP: Rs 3,670.60)

Mishra: Hold

  • Hold but trend still looks negative.

  • Keep stoploss at Rs 3,600.

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 471.65)

Mishra: Sell

  • Exit the stock.

Siemens (CMP: Rs 2,184)

Doshi: Wait

  • Don't average at this level.
  • Wait for one more quarter.
  • Results are "not so great".
  • Valuations are still at the higher side.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision. 

